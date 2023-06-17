Victoria and David Beckham's ambitious glass kitchen plans at £6m home revealed

The Beckham clan own several houses in both the UK and USA

David and Victoria Beckham love nothing more than a luxury home renovation. The couple submitted planning permission for an outdoor kitchen to be built in the beautiful Cotswolds home, a property that is worth approximately £6 million.

Like their London house, the couple spent a lot of money to renovate and upgrade the property, including enlisting three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola and an orchard. There is also an outdoor swimming pool, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family.

While middle son Romeo Beckham previously had his own tennis court on the estate, it has since been converted into a football pitch. On the sides, David has installed a wooden viewing platform so friends and family can watch and cheer along from the side-lines whenever there is a match happening.

The Beckhams are planning to add a new feature to their countryside home

The home, which the family purchased for £6,150,000 in December 2016, is situated in Great Tew, near Chipping Norton and pre-purchase was a cluster of three Grade II listed barns.

Harper Seven pictured at the home

The Beckhams have requested permission for the stand-alone building which will be made from glass.

Oldest son Brooklyn will be sure to put his culinary skills to the test in the new space. Like his father, the aspiring chef is a keen cook, often conjuring up meals for his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The stars love their countryside life

Last summer, the Beckham family had a safari-style luxury tent installed on their countryside grounds for al fresco entertaining.

The structure is believed to have cost a dazzling £50,000 and it has a wooden frame and canvas roof. Inside, it's well equipped for hosting with furniture for relaxing and a no-smoke barbeque.

The family bought the house for £6m

As well as their two UK properties, David and Victoria have a Miami base, a $24million apartment inside the iconic One Hundred Museum building.

The property was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants. Think custom-designed walk-in closets, spa-like bathrooms and the most mesmerising views.

