Victoria and David Beckham host famous pals at incredible £50k outdoor kitchen

The Beckhams have spent some quality time at their dreamy Cotswolds property

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated David's birthday in style at their dreamy Cotswolds farmhouse home, where they hosted friends at their jaw-dropping outdoor kitchen.

The former footballer turned 48 on Tuesday, but chose to celebrate on Bank Holiday Monday with some famous pals.

Guy Richie and his wife Jacqui were hosted at their lavish home, and Jacqui took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their celebrations.

Victoria and Jacqui posted for a photo inside the tented structure, revealing the amazing views it has, stretching across their picture-perfect grounds and surrounding countryside.

Victoria Beckham and Jacqui Richie celebrated on the Bank Holiday

The group enjoyed homemade popcorn with a twist – Marmite was included – followed by a juicy steak.

The Beckhams' epic £50,000 outdoor kitchen space is from Cashmere Caveman WildKitchen and it is a retractable canvas tent which allows the family to enjoy alfresco dining at any time of year.

The stars tried Marmite popcorn

The company's website explains that the double kitchen can host 20 guests and it features a chef's table and plenty of heat sources to keep the space snug when the weather isn't playing ball.

Their Instagram feed is full of praise by their followers, some own their own outdoor kitchen and others are merely dreaming. One wrote: " Oh WOW my ultimate kitchen cooking goals," while another added: "Two years in and I'm still loving it." A third penned: "This might be the answer to my outside dining room dreams!" We can't help but agree.

© Rex Features Victoria and David's Cotswolds home is so dreamy

The family's four-foot deep lake provides the most beautiful backdrop for the Beckhams and their friends to enjoy this unique addition. The lake is manmade, and it cost a whopping £200,000 to create!

Their Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton also boasts its own wine cellar, swimming pool and sauna. Inside glimpses have shown off the relaxed yet luxury décor with exposed beams, brick walls and grand chandeliers, and we loved seeing inside their impressive kitchen and dining space.

David also has his own beehives on site, where he harvests his own honey! It's a passion project of the star, and a very regal pastime as many members of the royal family keep bees too.

While the Beckhams also have a £31million London home (which is their main residence) and an impressive Miami penthouse, they spent the coronavirus pandemic lockdown at their Cotswolds residence, and we can see why! It is a fully fledged holiday home with beautiful interiors and stunning surroundings.

