Inside Adele's $58 million home undergoing renovation – and the one thing from former A-list owner she's keeping

Adele is currently in the midst of a major home renovation project, as the singer is completely gutting her $58 million Beverly Hills mansion shared with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The singer, 35, is completely overhauling her home, according to pictures from TMZ, in which it can be seen that all the walls have been knocked down and the second floor taken off.

The estate has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

The home which she bought from Sylvester Stallone does look like it'll retain one important piece of memorabilia from its previous owner, however.

While all the structures on the lavish estate have been broken down, the only remaining parts are the lush pool and a Rocky statue on one end of the pool, which honestly shouldn't be a surprise.

It was reported in January 2022 that the British songstress had bought the home from the actor for a whopping sum, although given how much it was listed for, she got it for a major steal.

© The MLS The singer bought the home from Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester, 76, originally listed the home for a gargantuan $110 million, although slashed his asking price down to $80 million before selling it for $58 million.

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.

There is also a two-storey guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef's kitchen, ideal for when the singer has family and friends visiting from the UK.

© Instagram Adele and Rich confirmed they were moving in together with a photo outside their home

Other highlights include views across to the famous Rodeo Drive from the living room, and a fully-equipped home gym where Adele can do her daily workouts.

Meanwhile, Adele's fellow A-list neighbors in the private gated community her house is located in, Beverly Park, are said to include Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington.

The singer confirmed that she would be moving into the house with sports agent Rich, 41, in May when she shared a photo of theirs standing outside their new home with the keys.

© Instagram She previously resided in another $10 million Beverly Hills home

Adele has amassed an impressive property portfolio over the course of her career, and already owns multiple homes in Beverly Hills, including a home that previously belonged to her friend Nicole Richie, which she bought in July 2021 and was in the process of selling last year for $12 million.

Back in 2016, the singer purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $9.5 million – complete with pool and summerhouse, which made an appearance in her Vogue 73 Questions interview ahead of 30's release in 2021.

