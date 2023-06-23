Country superstar Jo Dee Messina places $3 million home in Georgia on the market - see inside

Country star Jo Dee Messina has placed her stunning Georgia home on the market for a cool $3 million – and the inside is like a modern farmhouse complete with a chef's dream kitchen.

The 5,000 sq. ft. property sits on five acres of land in Brooks, an hour's drive south from Atlanta, making it the perfect family home for anyone looking for the southern way of life but close to the big city.

© 117group.com Jo Dee Messina's home at sunset

Custom built in 2016, the home has a bright kitchen with a large island, ideal for entertaining family and friends, and a dining and sitting area with a fireplace.

No southern home would be complete without a formal dining room, and Jo Dee has a gorgeous one befitting her stardom.

© 117group.com The Kitchen is the heart of the home

© 117group.com Her office doubles as a music room

© 117group.com The living space has a gorgeous fireplace

The home also features an office – that currently doubles as a music room for the country music hitmaker – and a living room with a gas fireplace.

The serene and private backyard boasts a beautiful salt system heated pool and hot tub, and a screened-in back porch perfect for warm summer evenings.

© 117group.com The swimming pool is perfect for the warm Georgia nights

© 117group.com Iced tea on the closed-in porch would be dreamy

In addition to the main living areas, the home also includes a one-bedroom apartment with a full-sized kitchen, living and dining rooms, a full bathroom and separate laundry.

Jo Dee is one of the most iconic country stars, finding fame in 1996 with the hit single 'Heads Carolina, Tails California'. The song received a new batch of fans in 2022 when Cole Swindell sampled the track for his song 'She Had Me At Heads Carolina', and the pair performed together at the 2023 CMA Awards.

© Ron Galella Jo Dee Messina during 34th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards

The 52-year-old went on to have nine number one singles, 16 Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. She purchased the home in 2021 for $1.84 million, after divorcing her husband of 11 years in 2018, and and lived there with her two sons, whom she gave birth to in January 2009 and a second in January 2012.

The home was also a sanctuary as she revealed in 2022 that she would resume touring after successfully battling cancer.

The star shared the devastating health news on September 6, 2017 and all her tour dates were postponed.

© ABC Jo Dee and Cole perform during the 56th CMA Awards in 2023

"Not a lot of [my life in the past five years] goes out to the press ... because a lot of it is painful. A lot of it is hurtful. A lot of it is scary," she told The Boot in 2018.

"I was at an all-time low. I was trying to sustain a career and a lifestyle and a family, all on my own, and I couldn't do it. I was pulled way too thin. "When you are going through a hard time in your family situation, and you are diagnosed with cancer, and you don't know what's gonna lie around the next corner, and you have the arms of Jesus there holding you -- you never want to walk away from that."