Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible kitchen with epic view could be mistaken for LA

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's hard work on their £3.5 million dream home in Essex has certainly paid off as their shiny new abode is nothing short of stunning.

One highlight from the epic property is the dining area of the kitchen – which could easily be mistaken for one straight out of a Los Angeles mansion.

Taking to the Instagram account dedicated to their home renovation project, @wrightyhome, Mark and Michelle posted a snap from one corner of their kitchen which sits at the back of the house overlooking the enormous garden.

The photo shows off their gorgeous marble-topped circular dining table, accompanied by six cream bouclé chairs, with an eye-catching bronze and glass light fitting hanging above. The couple elevated the area with a huge bouquet of flowers, while the pool area in the background and picturesque blue sky give the home a sunny Hollywood feel.

Fans were amazed by the snap and couldn't help but marvel at the stunning view. One person wrote in a comment: "Breathtaking view, you both worked for it, so enjoy!!!!" A second added: "What a view," as a third said: "Wow! Unreal."

Mark, 36, and Michelle, 36, often give fans a tour of their beautiful home. The dining area seen in the photo is located within the huge kitchen which Mark has revealed his pride over previously. Much like the marble-topped dining table, the kitchen worktops are marble too, bringing the design interiors together perfectly.

In a previous post, the pair shared the story behind their choice of marble. "One of the most unique touches in our house is this cappuccino-style marble kitchen worktop. The story it is, we saw it on a display kitchen in a store in Mayfair London that I (Mark) was filming in," he said.

"We had to take this one from display otherwise we could never replicate it. So in the end I got my boys to help me, we hired a van drove to London and bought this one off the company. We had to CAREFULLY carry it up the stairs from the basement and get it home to Essex. We managed, with just a few minor cracks that we then repaired later on."

The photos show the marble worktop which sits on top of a lengthy island running through the kitchen. At one end, more decorative pieces can be seen such as vases and candles, while at the other, the sink, hob and coffee machine can be seen in the corner.

The Heart FM DJ and the Brassic actress bought the land back in 2019 and have been building and renovating their property ever since. Although the couple, who wed in 2015, are constantly adding new and fresh touches to their home, they unveiled their sprawling property to their family and friends when they hosted a big housewarming party to celebrate their hard work.

Former TOWIE star Mark posted a video montage from the huge do which welcomed his long-term friend James 'Arg' Argent to bring the entertainment, along with their parents, siblings and nieces and nephews. For the party, a tent was erected at the back of the garden for the attendees to grab beverages, snacks and delicious meals throughout the evening.