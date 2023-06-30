I let AI redesign my home and here's what happened

Redecorating can be a daunting task, but what happens if you let artificial intelligence do the planning?

I've owned my own home for a year and a half now, and that has meant 18 months of painstaking DIY renovations. Planning, painting, sanding, cleaning, caulking and, dare I say, stressing. If you're as bad with decisions as me, perhaps you'd consider leaving your design totally up to AI.

We've tested the service on Interior AI, to see what it's really like if you ask artificial intelligence to plan out your next room renovation.

I used photos of our finished rooms, half hoping it would scan them and say, 'No changes needed' and 'A perfectly designed room'. Of course, it did not. Instead, there were ideas upon ideas of what we could do with the space, should we wish to change it.

I uploaded photos of my current rooms

How does it work?

You simply drag and drop your photo (noting they must be square on and include as much of the space as possible), then, you have the choice of an array of different themes – think modern, industrial, Scandinavian, tropical, etc.

Here's what the tool suggested for my living room:

What do you think of my potential new lounge?

I selected 'Cottagecore' and I like that this change wouldn't require too much legwork. A lick of paint and some new furniture. Plus, I love the fact they suggest a large mirror on the fire breast instead of a television – a debate I didn't win in my household.

Here's what the tool suggested for my bedroom:

The bedroom idea was quite chic

This 'Coastal' inspired bedroom surprised me as it wasn't too OTT ocean vibes – I love the wooden panel idea and the ottoman is dreamy. Who knows, I could be tempted!

Here's what the tool suggested for my kitchen/diner:

I was intrigued by two different kitchen/diner designs

The 'Industrial' idea looks rather impressive, but I don't think I'll be able to convince my partner that us tearing down the ceiling to reveal exposed beams is a good idea. However, there are elements of this look that I do really like – the chairs and light, for example.

While I'm not the biggest fan of the slightly overpowering giant lampshade in this 'Zen' option dining space, I do love the open shelves idea – something I would have never thought about installing in this space.

What's the verdict?

While I've already decorated my home, and hopefully won't have to redo it any time too soon, I did find the ideas so inspirational. It's really handy to see random set-ups, sparking ideas you may not have even thought of, particularly if you've just moved into a property that's a blank canvas and don't know where to begin.