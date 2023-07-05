Mark Wright responds to question he's been 'asked a lot' about home with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright, 36, has given fans what they want by responding to a question he's been asked "a lot" and that's when they can have an update on his and wife Michelle Keegan's ambitious pool plans.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show his 565,000-strong following the current progress at the garden of his massive mansion in Essex.

Mark's clip showed that the pool has been sunken into the ground and the area around it has now been filled for a seamless look. The video showed various workers on site, laying large grey slabs to make up their patio, as well as distributing soil ready for more turf to be laid.

The finished design is going to be incredible if the CGI pictures are anything to go by as the couple are opting for an infinity pool complete with in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look so high end.

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

While the outdoors is still undergoing changes, the interiors are beautifully finished. Their property has a beige lounge, stunning master bedroom, cosy cinema room and a party space complete with a bespoke bar.

The couple have been renovating for years

Their master bathroom is like a spa with his-and-hers sinks, its own sauna and a luxurious walk-in shower.

Many of Mark and Michelle's followers have shared their love for their home, but others have expressed their concern about some features within their house.

When they unveiled their cream sofa, fans were worried it wouldn't stay pristine for long. "Gorgeous and beautifully styled but I’d be too scared to mark anything," wrote one.

The couple's sofa caused concern among fans

"No nephews allowed in this room," one fan joked and others echoed the sentiment, warning the couple to keep their dogs away too.

Other followers defended the stars against the naysayers, putting it down to jealousy. "I love it. Take no notice of the comments they are just jealous, and it shows, it's a sofa for god's sake. I had a sofa that colour once and when I sat on it, I used a throw so it wouldn't get marked so what, people are so judgemental," a follower added.

The property has a neutral colour palette

Michelle and Mark have a large outdoor space

The property has amazing views as well