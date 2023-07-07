This Morning co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond have had a secret meet up

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, 48, lives with her son in Birmingham, but the star has paid a visit to her co-star Holly Willoughby's place in London.

Alison revealed the secret meet-up at Holly's home during Friday's episode of the ITV show, when she hosted alongside Dermot O'Leary. In a segment about cats, the mother-of-one revealed a hilarious encounter she had with Holly's pet when she was in the loo!

Eamonn Holmes accuses Holly Willoughby of 'using' Alison Hammond

The star explained Holly's cat came into the toilet with her and snuggled her leg while she was using the rest room. She concluded that she "Didn't mind" the situation as her and Dermot giggled.

© Instagram Alison told the story live on TV

Holly's grand residence is where she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester. As well as her cat, Holly has a dog called Bailey, who is a Labrador.

Over the years, the blonde beauty has revealed a fair few corners of her property, including the vast kitchen with marble island and plush lounge with chic sofa.

Holly's cat joined Alison in the bathroom

The Wylde Moon founder has many crystals around her home, bringing peaceful and calm vibes.

In a photo posted on Mother's Day 2017, Holly could be seen relaxing in her large back garden, which has wicker chairs on the patio and a number of beautiful plants. It appears to be the perfect spot for her children to play, with a slide and toys visible in the background.

© Instagram Holly also has a dog at home

See the best photos of Holly Willoughby's home

The star has a stunning kitchen

The star's dining room is very plush

The presenter's gorgeous home is in London

Alison's own home is rather stunning too and again we've been treated to a few looks inside thanks to her Instagram and This Morning appearances.

Her modern kitchen features white worktops, integrated appliances, and dark cupboards.

Alison's modern kitchen is very chic

The lounge is snug and swanky with pops of colour dotted around thanks to cute accessories.

During a This Morning item she allowed interiors expert Kelly Hoppen to analyse her décor, pointing out what could be switched up to make the space work better.

© Photo: Instagram Fans were very impressed by Alison's garden makeover

Outside, the beauty continues with a stunning garden that is a total haven for Alison and her son. The star has a palm tree, hot tub and pergola – how lovely!

When she first unveiled her outdoor makeover, her Instagram followers were very impressed. One commented, "Omg wow Ali! Your new name is Alison Titchmarsh! Looks fab!" Another added, "Wow looks so amazing!"

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals different summer plans with her three kids and husband Dan Baldwin

The house is currently on the market, and rumours suggest that the star is looking to move closer to the This Morning studios in West London. Could this be a major hint that she's going to be co-hosting with Holly now Philip Scofield has stepped down? Watch this space!