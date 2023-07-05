Stacey Solomon lets one-year-old daughter Rose paint her own bedroom - watch

Stacey Solomon, 33, is well known for her DIY prowess, and her latest DIY project at her home of Pickle Cottage has us in awe.

The Loose Women presenter has hand-drawn a mural of a tree in her daughters' bedroom. In the mesmerising clip, one-year-old Rose was even joining in painting on the wall as Stacey continued her bespoke artwork.

The brown tree features paint splodges representing blossom, and the almost-finished result looks incredible - don't you think?

WATCH: See the moment Stacey Solomon's daughter paints on her bedroom wall

This isn't the first project in the girls' bedroom as Stacey created a flower wall in one of the room's alcoves, and she even stapled the flowers to the ceiling of the arch, creating a stunning area.

As well as her five children, sons Zachary, 15, Leighton, ten, Rex, four, and daughters Rose, one and baby Belle, Stacey shares her amazing £1.2 million family abode with her husband Joe Swash.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe have a beautiful blended family

The family have a large country-style kitchen, a huge games room and a bright and airy living space.

In many of the rooms, the Sort Your Life Out star has included some sort of DIY element as she loves hands-on makeovers – and we love to see them!

Her pampas grass display for her home office was met with mixed reviews though, with some worried about the dried flowers causing an issue.

Stacey filmed herself assembling the huge wing-shaped display and under it, fans left a myriad of queries.

The star has a workspace at home

"Will that grass not die and fall out?" quizzed one, and: "I love it, but you do know they are full of fleas don't you?" warned another. A third worried about the spiders which could come and live in it.

Outweighing the concerns, Stacey's fan club were in awe of her creative talents. "Omg! This is wonderful. You are sooo creative xx," and: "She does it again, love this," were among the positive comments.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

The garden is also an amazing feature of the property, with highlights including a wooden walkway made from sleepers, a sweet playhouse for the kids and a vast swimming pool that Joe and Stacey have renovated.

Did you know the couple actually tied the knot in the grounds of their own home? How sweet!

© Chelsea White Stacey married at home

For the impressive outdoor set-up, Stacey revealed she turned to IKEA to borrow their chairs, tables, cutlery and plates, which she then donated to charity afterwards.

The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.