Prince Philip's sweet legacy near Prince William and Kate Middleton's Windsor home

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, near the castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have resided at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor since last summer, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and we're sure the family are settling into the area nicely.

From their four-bedroom home, it is a ten-minute walk to King Charles' home, Windsor Castle, and there are a wealth of lovely restaurants and shops nearby. Did you know, there's also a special legacy from William's late grandfather, Prince Philip nearby? In the form of the Windsor Farm Shop, a project spearheaded by him.

The shop website reads: " The Shop was created by converting Victorian potting sheds and constructing two new buildings which became the Farm Shop and the Coffee Shop. The shop opened in 2001 as an outlet to sell locally sourced goods and produce from the Royal Estates and The Great Park."

The butchery sells beef, pork and lamb and there are also hampers available to buy, packed with goodies like chutney and cream straight from the farm.

© Shutterstock Windsor Farm Shop's exterior

It's unknown if the Waleses have visited the farm shop, but with a culinary interest and a keen focus on healthy eating, we're pretty sure Princess Kate would be more than happy with the fresh produce on her doorstep.

The idea may have originally been inspired by Philip's son Charles as he already sold organic vegetables produced on the Home Farm of his Gloucester estate of Highgrove.

Charles sells produce from his Highgrove estate

What is Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor home like?

The Waleses family home in Windsor is a four-bed property that has rarely been pictured over the years, but here's what we do know…

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home.

The property was a place often frequented by Queen Victoria who would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried on the grounds.

It's a Grade II-listed building, which means there are strict planning rules and regulations that the royals have to adhere to.

© Photo: Getty Images The family now reside in Windsor

The Historic England website explicitly details the façade of the ornate details and grand facade of the house. It reads: "One and [two] storeys, banked site, stucco faced with elaborate pierced bargeboards. Drip moulds and casement windows. South entrance front flanked by paired diagonally set chimneys with stepped bases. Porte cochere. Date in gable. Slate roof.

"Stepped weathered external chimney. Casement with drip moulds. Verandah with bargeboard eaves on east side with glazing bar. French casements. The principal bedroom has coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the Royal yacht "Royal George" - good marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace. Picturesque."