Will Prince William and Princess Kate move into Royal Lodge?

The Prince and Princess of Wales currently reside in Adelaide Cottage at the moment, but are they set to move?

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022, but could the family be set to leave the four-bedroom home?

Reports have suggested that King Charles has requested that his brother Prince Andrew vacates his home, Royal Lodge, and downsize to nearby Frogmore Cottage, which used to be leased by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Other rumours have swirled around who may be moving into Royal Lodge in Andrew's absence, and William and Kate seem to be top of the list.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson basks in the sunshine at Royal Lodge

Firstly, this could be because William is the heir to the throne, and both he and Kate are working royals, warranting them to be given such a grand abode with 30 rooms.

Plus, the couple are now settled in Windsor, with their children attending a nearby school so they would likely be looking to stay in the area.

The royal children go to school nearby

With their current cottage only having four bedrooms it means they cannot have any live-in staff, and with their royal duties potentially stepping up over the coming years, to support the monarch, they may require the extra help and Royal Lodge would provide ample space for that.

© Photo: Getty Images The former couple still live together at Royal Lodge

As it stands, Andrew is not showing any signs of leaving and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still lives at the property responded to rumours to say: "Don't always believe what you read," when she was quizzed about moving out.

MORE: Princess Kate and Prince William's sensible sleeping arrangements – secret reason

What is Royal Lodge like?

The vast Grade II-listed building is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens and inside there are grand interiors including vaulted ceilings and ornate fixtures.

© Getty Images Royal Lodge is located in Windsor

The house benefits from a large drawing room, a conservatory and seven bedrooms.

DISCOVER: Prince William and Princess Kate's summer Scotland trip revealed - details

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at Royal Lodge, and a memento from their childhood still remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

What is Prince William and Princess Kate's home Adelaide Cottage like?

The royals have only given a few glimpses of their new life in Windsor, including a photo in their vast garden for Prince Louis' birthday, however, we do know lots about the property.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate at Adelaide Cottage

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, the place became frequently visited by Queen Victoria who would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried on the grounds.

The main bedroom has been described by The Sun, and apparently, it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht, creating a very interesting nautical-inspired theme.