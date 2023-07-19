How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could enjoy their summer holiday in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a wealth of activities on the doorstep of their sprawling estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be like many parents, planning a summer of fun with their children, but here's why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't even need to leave their neighbourhood.

The website Tripp Buzz details 24 fun things to do within a 10-mile radius, and it includes perfect activities for Meghan and Harry's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

The top spot is bagged by Butterfly Beach, and it is recommended for watching the sunrise and sunset as well as swimming and surfing.

Additionally, there is Lotusland, a beautiful botanical garden which would be ideal for Archie to learn about plants and nature.

© Getty Images The beach is perfect for sunset

We've seen the royal youngster has a real love for animals, as during their Netflix docuseries he was filmed walking one of the family's pet dogs and feeding the family's chicken. So, we're sure he would enjoy a day out at the Santa Barbara Zoo that has 500 animals including penguins, leopards and even apes. The tourist attraction has 4.6 stars on Google, indicating that it is a hit with locals and visitors alike.

There's also Ty Warner Sea Center nearby and as their website explains: "This small aquarium and marine education facility offers guests hands-on encounters with life from the Santa Barbara Channel, including Swell Sharks, rays, sea stars, sea urchins, and anemones."

The Cabrillo Bike Path could be another option for a family day out, considering we've already seen Archie on the back of his father's pushbike, whizzing down their long driveway.

As well as the activities on their doorstep, their own estate is a place of wonder that the kids will love spending time at as they have a vast playpark outside to play on. Plus, there's the large family pool outside that's lined with sun loungers – if that doesn't say holiday park, we don't know what does!

© Giggster The Sussexes have a beautiful pool

The rest of the outdoor space is also a huge highlight of the property as it spans a whopping 7.38, and we've seen its immaculate flower beds and sweet vegetable patch in glimpses shown off in their Netflix documentary.

The palm trees that sold the house to the couple

Meghan told The Cut. That it was also two trees on site that won their hearts during the house viewing. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."

