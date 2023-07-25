Princess Kate serves ultimate cowgirl vibes in iconic 2011 outfit

Princess Kate was welcomed into the royal family in 2011, when she married Prince William in a beautiful Westminster Abbey ceremony.

The year that followed included a lot of important engagements for the newlyweds, and during a tour of North America, Kate fully embraced Western vibes, serving up an incredible cowgirl outfit.

Watching the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada, the Princess of Wales rocked a white lacy shirt and slim-fit bootcut jeans. The royal accessorised with a typical cowboy hat, black boots and a statement belt with silver belt buckle.

The unique look suited Kate, who wore her raven locks down and perfectly blow dried and she also kept her makeup minimal for the occasion.

The Princess nailed the look

Her husband also pulled out all the stops, sporting a matching white hat, light jeans and a plaid shirt.

It's not the first time we've seen royalty embrace cowgirl chic, as Prince Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson has also sported a fabulous country look.

© Getty Images The royals went all out for the occasion

The Duchess of York wore a cowboy hat, a green fringed jacket, a suede skirt and a pair of tan cowboy boots as she stepped out with her then-husband for an event in Medicine Hat, Canada, back in 1987.

© Getty Images The royals embraced western style

Cowboy hats have become a popular fashion statement this season, thanks to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, so perhaps we'll see more royals donning them over the summer months. Here's hoping!

In more classic Kate style, the Princess wore a number of winning looks for her Wimbledon appearances this year. For the Wimbledon Men's Final, we saw the 41-year-old look stunning in a fitted emerald dress with simple nude accessories. On previous days, Kate opted for a Princess Diana-esque blazer and also a pale green two piece comprised of a pleated skirt and belted blazer top.

© Getty Kate exuded elegance in green

The Princess' lookalike sister Pippa also made an appearance the iconic sporting event at SW19, alongside her husband James Matthews.

The mother-of-three slipped into a lemon yellow Broderie Anglaise dress for the outing, and designer Luisa Kelsey has since confirmed it is one of her creations. The 'Balmoral' dress retails at £355 and features a button-up front, waist belt and sweet puff sleeves.

© getty Princess Kate blows sweet kiss to someone she knows

She followed in her sister's footsteps with a bouncy blow-dry – and we loved the look!

Did you see the moment that Princess Kate blew a kiss from the royal box? The royal managed to lock eyes with someone she knew from the crowd, and sweetly blew a kiss towards their direction. Although it's not known who she was aiming at, it's possible that it was one of her family members.