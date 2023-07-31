Barefoot Meghan Markle showcases baby bump in intimate throwback photo inside home

The Duchess of Sussex is heavily pregnant in candid photo inside her home in Montecito when she was expecting Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle, 41, showcased her beautiful baby bump in tight bodycon dress in a photograph you may have missed in her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries.

The Duchess of Sussex peppered the six-episode documentary with sweet family moments, including glimpses of both of her pregnancies, with son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

While waiting for her daughter to arrive, Meghan was seen gazing out of the window from inside her and Harry's stunning Montecito mansion.

© Netflix The Duchess highlighted her bump in a form-fitting dress

The royal was heavily pregnant at the time, highlighting her blossoming figure with a skin-tight dark dress. Meghan wore her hair down and she had no shoes on her feed in the candid shot.

It appears to have been taken inside one of the sitting rooms of the property, complete with plush furniture, a glass coffee table and an olive tree.

Wearing what could be the same outfit, Meghan also shared a photo of herself lying on a bed with her son Archie using her baby bump as a pillow. How sweet!

© Photo: Netflix The family shared cute photos with the world via Netflix

Archie Harrison was born in the UK at The Portland Hospital – the same place where Sarah Ferguson gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – and he was welcomed into the world at 5.26am on 6 May 2019. Meghan and Harry proudly introduced their son to the press on 8 May, two days after his birth, inside St George's Hall, Windsor Castle.

© Photo: Netflix The Duchess is a proud mom to two kids

Two years later, the Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana on 4 June 2021. This time, Meghan gave birth stateside Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, which is a short drive from their private estate.

A precious moment from the hospital was shown during their Netflix show, revealing adorable newborn Lili pulling faces as she was wrapped up tightly on her father's chest. Watch the video...

WATCH: Rare video of Princess Lilibet not long after she was born

Meghan could be heard soothing her daughter, saying: "It's okay. Are you ready to eat? Let's have some milk. Hi Lili."

MORE: Meghan Markle's incredible TV milestone revealed as Suits co-star speaks out

Lilibet was wearing a tiny white knitted hat and was wrapped in a colourful printed blanket.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have any more children?

As Prince William and Princess Kate have three children, many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in their footsteps and try for a third baby. But what have the royal couple said about expanding their beautiful family?

© Netflix The couple may not have any more children due to the environmental impact

Back in July 2019, Harry interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and during the chat the Prince remarked about having two children only. He said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

So, for environmental reasons, two could be it, but of course, there is still a chance we will hear the pitter patter of tiny feet in the near future…