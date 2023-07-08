Kyra Sedgwick looks gorgeous in throwback picture with Kevin Bacon to celebrate special moment

Timeless! Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon appear to have not aged a day after the actress shared a gorgeous black and white picture of the pair to honor Kevin's 65th birthday.

It appeared to have been taken some time ago, as Kevin did not have any facial hair, and it featured Kyra sitting on her husband's lap wearing a gold and white dress with a black boucle jacket over the top, as Kevin wore a white shirt and jacket.

"Happy Birthday to my ONLY ONE. Love you so," Kyra captioned the post which was shared on Saturday July 8, Kevin's day of birth. "You two are the absolute best, couple goals," commented one fan as others called them the perfect couple, and Kevin even shared the post on his own page.

For his own celebration, Kevin posted a video of him and his wife walking through their farm as he appeared to hold his camera in his outstretched hand. But he then dropped the camera, and it kept filming, suggesting he was using a drone to shoot the footage of the pair strutting their stuff to a remix of The Fugees song, 'Killing Me Softly'.

Alongside them ran two of their pigs, while in the background their horses could be spotted.

The Footloose actor has been working in films and TV for over five decades. He started his career when he was 19 in National Lampoon's Animal House, and has since become famous for his work in iconic and cult movies such as Footloose, Mystic River, The Woodsman, and TV show City on A Hill.

Kyra and Kevin met in1988 and married that year on September 4, 1988. Together they have appeared in several movies, including Pyrates (1991), Murder in the First (1995), The Woodsman (2004), and Loverboy, which Kevin himself directed in 2005. In 2022 they released sci-fi romantic-comedy Space Oddity, about a man seeking the help from an insurance company to plan a one-way trip to Mars, which was Kyra's directorial debut and starred Kevin, and they told HELLO! about working together on the project.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been married 35 years

"It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there," joked Kyra.

Kevin added: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process."

© Getty Images The kindhearted duo have a daughter, Sosie, seen here with her parents in 2014

The pair welcomed their son Travis in 1989, and their daughter Sosie was born in 1992. Travis is a member of black metal band Black Anvil, and has worked as a composer while Sosie is an actress who has appeared in the 2022 horror film Smile.

"We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career," Kevin admitted in 2022; Sosie attended college for two years before she dropped out in 2012 to begin acting.