Al Roker shares glimpse of his Today office featuring Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie – and it's jam-packed

The Today Show weatherman keeps his loved ones close at all times

Al Roker's appearances on the Today Show may be all about information and awareness of the weather and our climate, but behind the scenes, he keeps it candid.

The beloved NBC meteorologist, 68, took to Instagram with a little peek into his life moments before going on the air with a glimpse of his office at NBC studios.

His space was packed to the brim with memorabilia accrued throughout his tenure on the show and his life in general, and you can catch a glimpse of the incredible space in the video below!

WATCH: Al Roker provides a peek inside his packed Today Show office

Al had filled his small office with oodles of personality, including several plants, posters from Broadway musicals, certificates, and a banner from his alma mater, SUNY Oswego.

He panned his camera to show off the photos of his family on the desk, framed shots of wife Deborah Roberts and his three children, Courtney, Leila, and Nick.

As an avid walker, it's no surprise that Al's office also included a treadmill, with the weatherman getting his steps in to the tune of Elton John music minutes before going on the air. In his room was also a small screen with a clock above, which showed his co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in conversation before the show began.

© Instagram Hoda and Savannah seen in a glimpse from Al's own office

"A little @eltonjohn to get the #mondaymotivation going. Let's go!!!" Al captioned his clip, receiving fan comments like: "Good morning! Have a great show! I'll be watching!" and: "Good morning Al, have a stress free day…," as well as: "Love this Al! Get those steps in."

Given Al's decades long association with the Today Show and NBC, it's no surprise he'd have his own personal space to relax (or walk it out) before the show, and the personal effects are a reflection of his time with the show.

© Getty Images The Today meteorologist loves getting a walk in before his show

Al began his stint with NBC on TV with the Cleveland station WKYC back in 1978, which was then an NBC owned-and-operated network.

After five years with them, he eventually earned a promotion to WNBC-TV, which brought him back to his hometown of New York City, where he has remained to this day.

© Getty Images Al joined the NBC network in 1976 with WKYC in Cleveland

He made regular appearances on Today and other NBC weather and news segments throughout the late '80s and early '90s, eventually becoming the morning news show's regular weekday weather forecaster in 1996 after beloved Today meteorologist and American comedian Willard Scott announced his semi-retirement.

In 2012, he began hosting the show's third hour, then called Today's Take, which continued till 2017, when it was replaced by Megyn Kelly Today.

© Getty Images Since 2012, Al has been a host for Today's third hour as well

However, when Megyn Kelly Today was canceled in 2018, Al returned to host what is now known simply as 3rd Hour Today alongside Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.