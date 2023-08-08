The Bring It On actress and retired NBA star relocated from Florida back to Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade parted ways with their waterfront Miami, Florida, mansion a few years back, reportedly selling it for almost $22 million – and now they live in a jaw-dropping $20 million property in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles.

The Bring It On actress, 50, and the retired NBA star, 41, relocated back to California so Dwyane's 16-year-old daughter, Zaya – who is transgender – could "blossom" in a better community.

© Google Maps Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's home is in the Hidden Hills

"There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that," Dwyane told Parents. "We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She's going to be a Junior in high school now and she's been able to be accepted and become her here."

Inside Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's $20 million home

© Instagram The front doors open to a spiral staircase

The couple – who married in 2014 – snapped up their stunning hilltop home in a reported off-marked deal in February 2020, and it spans a whopping 22,000 square feet over three floors.

The contemporary stone-accent estate is pure luxury from the moment you enter the double front doors. Inside boasts a double-height rotunda entry with a spiral staircase, a state-of-the-art home theatre, an impressive open-plan kitchen with views of the spacious backyard, and a wine storage and tasting room.

© Instagram The home features monochrome interiors and large doorways

There is also a fitness suite with a spa and sauna, which Gabrielle has shared glimpses inside in the past. Covering the floor is a stylish black and white striped rug that runs the entire length of the expansive room.

© Instagram The home has stone accents throughout

There are also large floor-length mirrors, and plenty of exercise equipment, including dumbbells of varying weights, benches, a double-step climber, jump boxes, and an exercise ball.

© Instagram The home has a state-of-the-art kitchen

There are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms; Gabrielle even has a dedicated dressing room complete with multiple mirrors that boast Hollywood lights.

© Instagram The home has a wine storage and tasting room

Outside, there is a stunning zero-edge infinity swimming pool overlooking breathtaking views, a poolside cabana with a fireplace and ample seating that's perfect for al fresco dining, as well as numerous spaces for lounging, and a 12-car garage complete with its own turntable.

© Instagram The couple's high-tech home gym keeps them both in shape

The couple certainly have a keen eye for real estate and one year after moving into their Hidden Hills property, they sold their Mediterranean-style Sherman Oaks villa for $5.5 million.

The home was smaller than their current abode at 8,650 square feet but was just as impressive. It also featured a spiral staircase that spanned over three floors, as well as an elevator.

© Instagram Gabrielle's dressing room boasts multiple mirrors with Hollywood lights

The five-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom home boasted a marble kitchen, movie theater, wet bar, and a wine cellar and tasting room, just like their new property – Dwyane does have his own wine label, Wade Cellars, which he launched in 2014 after teaming up with Napa Valley winemaker, Jayson Pahlmeyer.

© Instagram Gabrielle's daughter has her own playroom

Outside, they also had a kitchen, pizza oven, and infinity-edge pool alongside a spa and fire pit with sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley. Gabrielle and Dwyane first met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2014.

© Instagram The backyard also features a zero-edge infinity swimming pool

They welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James, four, via surrogate. In addition to being a mom to their little girl, Gabrielle is also a stepmom to her husband's three children, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, from his marriage to Siovaughn Funches, and Xavier, nine, whom he shares with Aja Metoyer. Dwyane is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

© Instagram The expansive backyard boasts a poolside cabana and incredible views

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.