Sarah Ferguson's family heirloom at Royal Lodge she's passed down to granddaughter Sienna

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has been on babysitting duties while her daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were away, and in her recent instalment of her Podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, she revealed what she's been getting up to with almost-two-year-old granddaughter Sienna.

It turns out Royal Lodge's lovely sitting room has been transformed into a partial train station for playtime, and the Duchess also revealed the sentimental furniture she kept from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's childhood to pass on to her grandkids.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson admits to getting family FOMO

Speaking about train play, she said: "I have to be in the front, then she puts little tiny chairs because we have Beatrice and Eugenie's chairs from when they were little, and they are little stools with Beatrix Potter on. I got them out of storage especially to turn a part of the rather beautiful huge sitting room at Royal Lodge [into] a train station."

© Getty The Duchess of York is a doting grandmother

In the same conversation, Prince Andrew's ex explained: "Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

She also detailed how she now pulls at her gran's skirt, jumps in her Ugg boots and jumps in puddles in the glorious grounds.

© Getty Images Sarah lives at Royal Lodge

Well, it certainly sounds like Sarah is keeping busy at the moment! She also has two grandsons, Princess Eugenie's boys, August and Ernest who often come over to Sarah's royal residence.

We're sure the Duchess is relieved to be back to normal life after experiencing a mastectomy after a shock breast cancer diagnosis.

Andrew pictured inside the grand sitting room Sarah says has been taken over

Breaking the news to the world, a spokesperson for Sarah said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."