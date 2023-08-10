The Duchess of York has revealed she's taken on babysitting duties at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson, 63, is on the road to recovery after her breast cancer surgery, and she's been keeping very busy during her post-surgery period thanks to her almost two-year-old granddaughter Sienna.

In Sarah's recent instalment of her Podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, she revealed that she's been babysitting Sienna while her daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are away.

"Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

© Getty The Duchess is currently in recovery

The doting grandmother described her grandchild as a "wonderful little girl" and detailed how she pulls at her gran's skirt, jumps in her Ugg boots and splashes in puddles.

"She's the controller of granny and grampa right now" she added. "It's taken me right back to following Beatrice around."

© Getty Princess Beatrice and her mother have a close bond

Sarah didn't reveal where Beatrice and Edoardo had gone on their travels, but they were back for Beatrice's birthday on Tuesday as Sarah explained they had been busy blowing up balloons and making cupcakes for the celebrations.

It's not just young Sienna that Sarah is obsessed with, as she also has two grandsons, Princess Eugenie's children, August and Ernest.

© Instagram Sarah is also grandmother to Eugenie's two boys

After he was welcomed earlier this year, Sarah spoke about baby Ernest on her podcast. "He's a very seriously beautiful little boy," she said.

Sarah went on say: "He's done very, very well." She added: "It's a fabulous name." Ronnie has been chosen as a middle name for Ernest, after Sarah's father Ronald, and the Duchess reveals it was "so moving" for the couple to do this. She added: "It made me cry."

Where does Sarah Ferguson live?

© Getty Images Sarah resides at Royal Lodge

Despite being divorced from Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson still lives with him at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The house also boasts spectacular grounds that cover a whopping 98 acres and they are not open to the public unlike many other royal homes. We have seen pictures inside of its gates which reveal there is a personalised tree swing with Eugenie's name on, plenty of impressive flowers and also lots of lovely trees.

Sarah revealed has revealed what happens when the kids come over

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the royal has admitted that she overhauls Royal Lodge every time they come to visit.

The Duchess of York said: "I have my grandchildren, August, two and Sienna, 18 months, and when they come to the house, we have to clear all of the furniture out the way and the dogs scarper!"