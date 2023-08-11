Frankie Bridge reveals amazing boudoir in sultry new video

Frankie Bridge, 34, always impresses with her endless fashion looks with everything from Barbie pink midi dresses to trendy cargo trousers, but on Friday she was seen on Instagram in her dressing gown!

The Loose Women panellist shared a video of a previously shot TikTok of hers, wearing a silky robe and climbing on her bed, before the clip hastily switches to her in a fluffy version instead. It was captioned: "What my husband hopes I'll look like when I come to bed," and then: "How I actually look when I come to bed."

Watch the clip…

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's latest TikTok reveals her bedroom

The video was also a chance for her millions of fans to marvel at her private boudoir that she shares with husband Wayne.

Frankie's bed features beige hued linen sheets and coordinating cushions with a chic blue stripe down them. The off-white walls have luxurious panelling, an on-trend look at the moment admired in many homes up and down the country. A bedside lamp could also be seen with a golden lampshade, making the space akin to a hotel room. So fabulous!

Downstairs is just as incredible with a newly transformed kitchen for the family.

The star shared before and after photos with her followers, who were completely blown away. It now boasts grey cabinets along the back wall with a built-in oven and mirrored splashback above the hob.

In contrast, the L-shaped island unit is a bright white colour and has a sink positioned in the middle with a gold tap, while the other side of the unit turns into a bench to provide extra seating around the black dining table.

The star's kitchen is a modern haven

Frankie even enlisted professional organisers The Style Sisters to organise her kitchen cupboards after renovating the space, and now it is pristine.

As well as fans, celebrity pals were keen to express their admiration for her cooking space, with Christine Lampard commenting: "LOVE this," and her I'm a Celebrity campmate Arlene Phillips, writing: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Frankie has two sons with husband Wayne

The singer lives in Surrey with her husband Wayne and two sons, Parker and Carter, but they also have other family members in the house. The I'm A Celebrity star has previously revealed that her in-laws live with her too. "It was a natural progression" for the family to live together, she once told her LW co-stars: "They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay'."