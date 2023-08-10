Strictly's Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz are all smiles as they reveal idyllic garden set-up

New parents Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec found time for a leisurely alfresco lunch on Wednesday, despite welcoming their daughter Lyra only two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing star decided to share a snap from their gorgeous lunch on Instagram, where they were joined by Janette's loving parents.

Alongside the smiley snap, Janette penned: "Lunch in the garden yesterday. Mom was the photographer so she’s missing in the photo. Been so incredible to have my parents home. Lyra is getting to know her grandparents, and Mami and Ati (“Ati” means “Dad” in Slovenian) are getting a break from cooking and cleaning, and even getting some extra sleep. Such beautiful memories being made together as a family."

The image showed Janette cuddling her father and Aljaz on the other side of their glass-topped outdoor dining table. Above them was a matching parasol, perfect for shading the sun and there was also a gorgeous bunch of flowers brightening up the tablescape.

A monochrome rug had been placed on the grass for the occasion, within the couple's vast family garden with wooden fences all around.

Janette and Aljaz showed HELLO! around their baby's nursery ahead of their due date

In May, the former It Takes Two presenter shared a look at their garden from the vantage point of the window to showcase the beautiful sunset. "Always think of The Lion King when I see this view," wrote the, alongside a Lion King emoji, referring to the beautiful scene below.

The couple's garden isn't overlooked at all and beyond the fence picturesque trees can be seen.

They haven't long been in their dream home, after relocating from London to Cheshire for a quieter life.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told HELLO! "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia.

Janette and Aljaz also now live much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who live in Manchester and have welcomed their second child, Thiago, last month.

© Instagram Friends Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez live nearby

Janette and Aljaz announced news of their daughter's arrival 28 July with a touching black and white photo from hospital.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Talking about their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO! Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."