Mark Wright, 36, loves updating fans from his Essex megamansion with wife Michelle Keegan, sharing newly-decorated corners of their home, brand-new purchases and lots of in-depth progress videos. On Wednesday, the former TOWIE star couldn't contain his excitement has she shared the property's latest transformation.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mark showed his garden glow-up, with his grass starting to grow over the course of six days. Speaking over the clip, he marvelled over the progress, admitting "everyone else is hating the rain, but not me!"

See their garden transformation...

WATCH: Mark Wright shares his excitement over home change

The space around what will be their glorious outdoor pool started as a brown expanse and now it is starting to look luscious with blades of green grass coming through the soil.

"I can't tell you how much of a buzz this is… Most exciting day I've had in six weeks," he said as he showcased the outdoor space to his 566,000 followers.

Mark has plans for a ride-on lawnmower

The star also revealed his plans to get a sit-on lawnmower for creating perfect lines in his lawn – we can't wait to see that!

Another exciting moment will be when their impressive pool is complete, as the renders make it look like a five-star hotel.

The couple are opting for an infinity pool complete with in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look really high end.

When they initially shared their outdoor plans, they said: "Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors. Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

Their impressive interiors have dazzled fans, with a jaw-dropping bathroom complete with sauna and a stunning master bedroom, but the design has also caused some divisions in the comments section among followers.

The couple's sofa divided fans

For instance, when Mark and Michelle shared their giant cream sofa filled with matching cushions, some issued a warning instead of sheer praise.

WOW: Michelle Keegan turns heads in skin-tight leggings and plunging top

SEE: Mark Wright shares 'life changing' futuristic feature at megamansion with Michelle Keegan

“Gorgeous!!! When you have kids - you’ll need to put plastic wrapping on the sofas,” penned one, and: "No nephews allowed in this room," another fan joked.

Many others echoed the same sentiment, but not everyone agreed with the comments though, with another follower remarking: "I have had four children growing up and now grandchildren. They were taught to treat furniture with respect and I didn’t allow eating food on the sofa that's what tables are for. Just ‘cause you have kids you don’t live your whole life around them."