Michelle Keegan has shared a look at her Essex home being tended to by husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan, 36, has a packed filming schedule and rarely shares videos from her Essex home as presumably it's not often she gets to spend time there. However, on Tuesday the Brassic actress was enjoying a lowkey day at home and she gave her fans a good look at what she could see from her patio doors.

The actress secretly filmed her husband Mark as he got stuck into a spot of gardening – with no top on! The former TOWIE star was seen shovelling soil and then bending down to level it out to perfection with his hands. Watch...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan secretly films husband Mark at home

It's been all go for Mark as in the morning he was filmed out on a run with his PT pal, but that didn't stop him working up a sweat in their sprawling garden.

Michelle hilariously added the Donna Summer soundtrack She works hard for the money on top of the incognito clip.

Their garden has been a true passion project and fans have loved seeing it come together on their home Instagram account.

At the start of the month, Mark couldn't contain his excitement as he shared the property's latest transformation. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mark showed his garden glow-up, with his grass starting to grow. Speaking over the clip, he marvelled over the progress, admitting "everyone else is hating the rain, but not me!"

"I can't tell you how much of a buzz this is… Most exciting day I've had in six weeks," he said as he showcased the outdoor space to the 566,000 followers that follow their home progress.

Mark has plans for a ride-on lawnmower

The couple will hopefully have their outdoor pool set up in the coming weeks, to really complete their outdoor space.

When they initially shared their pool plans, they said: "Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors. Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

