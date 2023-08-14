Zara Tindall reveals fond childhood memories she's now recreating for her own children

Zara Tindall, 42, largely keeps her three children, daughters Mia and Lena and son Lucas, out of the limelight, but here's how the royal is giving them a similar upbringing to her own.

In a rare ITV interview, for the West Country news, the equestrian was being quizzed on the Festival of British eventing, which is held at Princess Anne's estate, Gatcombe Park, which is also where Zara has lived for most of her life.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's surprise appearance alongside rarely seen father

In the candid chat, Zara revealed why her own childhood was so good. Referring to the grand estate she was raised on, she said: "It was a great place to grow up around horses, looking after animals - the respect and partnership that you have to build with the animals, it teaches you so much you know growing up and as a kid.

"It really is an amazing life starting to be outside as well, you know, all the time."

© Getty Images The regal residence Gatcombe Park is where Princess Anne lives

Considering Zara now lives back on her mother's estate, along with her husband Mike and her own family, it seems she's keen to continue this sentiment through their childhoods.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her love of horses, she said: "I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport,"

© Getty Zara has a passion for horses

The royal has also introduced her children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year-old son Lucas, to the sport, adding: "Both my nieces ride and they're really into it at the moment."

Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, shares two daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, with his former wife, Autumn.

REVEALED: The Princess of Wales reveals Prince George's surprising job during the school holidays

SEE: King Charles and Queen Camilla's daring statues inside home showcased in new photo

Zara and Mike's children were seen enjoying carnival games at the British Festival of Eventing last weekend, eating ice cream and supporting their mum as she competed on her horse 'Class Affair' in the dressage phase of the equestrian event.

The Tindall clan were all dressed in matching camouflaged puddlesuits by Toastie – which were perfect for guarding against the unpredictable British weather.

See the best pictures of Mia, Lena and Lucas on a family day out…

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lucas Tindall play 'hook a duck' as they attend day 2 of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas joined Zara for the day

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara and Lucas shared several sweet moments during the day

Sadly, for everyone involved, the entire event was forced to be called off on Sunday due to wet weather.

The notification read: "It is with deep sadness and regret that, despite great efforts from the organising team, the decision has been made to abandon the Festival of British Eventing. This is especially disappointing that it happened during the event’s 40th anniversary.

"The adverse weather experienced at Gatcombe today has made the site unsafe for the event to continue for all our competitors (human and equine) as well as the many thousands of spectators that were due on site tomorrow. Safety for all is our main priority."