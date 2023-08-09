Meghan Markle beams as she dances carefree in private home in throwback footage

The Duchess of Sussex lets loose in her living room in rare home video

Meghan Markle, 42, is poised and graceful when she appears in public, either solo or with her husband Prince Harry, but behind closed doors, the Duchess has a goofy side just like the rest of us.

The royal showcased her fun demeanour in a rare home video where she can be seen dancing without a care in the world, and the clip was used in her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from episode one.

WATCH: Meghan Markle dances carefree in her lounge

Meghan was wearing casual black jeans and a vest top as she moved around energetically in her living room, throwing her arms in the air and jumping around. As she performed the striking moves she had the biggest smile on her face – and her dog Guy seemed to enjoy the entertainment too as he was seen sitting contently on the sofa behind her.

This video also gave fans a chance to admire the Duchess' former living room area at her Toronto pad, with trunk-cum-coffee table styled with a rattan tray and beautifully curated bookshelves.

This is where Meghan was living when she first courted Prince Harry, and in his merroir Spare he even admitted she "adored" it before having to give it up when she relocated.

Now-deleted images from her personal Instagram give fans a full insight into her Canadian home complete with zen bedroom and rainbow bookshelf.

The actress also had a walk-in wardrobe with rows upon rows of high heels in a kaleidoscope of beautiful shades.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan and Harry got involved

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan showed off her dancing skills

Meghan's style tricks like coffee table books, candles and fresh blooms have been replicated in her current family home in Montecito, which she shares with her husband and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Check out the best pictures inside their gorgeous home.

This isn't the only time we've seen Meghan bust out her dance moves though, as another clip in the Netflix show sees her pulling silly moves while living at Nottingham Cottage in the UK.

Plus, when the pair embarked on their South African tour, the Duchess even danced while wearing a dress and heeled wedges.

Meghan and her husband Harry initially clapped along as they watched the dancers perform but it wasn't long before the Duchess held hands with one of the women to move in time to the music. Harry then followed and soon everyone was cheering them on!

After the impromptu boogie, Lilitha Mazana, 23, who danced with the royal, said: "Meghan's a good dancer. She's very nice. Her skills were fantastic. I've been dancing for ten years."