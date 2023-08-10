Zara Tindall wows in tiny shorts and knee-high boots in unearthed photo

The daughter of Princess Anne has served up so many daring looks!

We only have two words for Zara Tindall and they are, "those legs!" The daughter of Princess Anne has always had a fabulous reputation for her sartorial exploits - but do you remember this jaw-dropping look?

Cast your minds back to 2006 and you may remember the blonde beauty stepping out at Canary Wharf in East London and she was every inch the noughties It-girl in a pair of tiny khaki shorts.

© Matthew Fearn - PA Images Zara was every inch the noughties It-Girl

Opting for the layered trend that was synonymous with the early 2000s, Zara donned a crisp white shirt with a green vest over the top in a similar green hue to her daring short shorts. One thing that couldn't go amiss was Zara's flawless suntan which was perfectly framed by the chic piece. She also slipped into a pair of brown knee-high boots.

The brown leather boots also featured a surprise corset-inspired detail and laced up in a cross-cross all the way up the back of them, and were further accentuated with a bow at the top.

© Matthew Fearn - PA Images Adoring beau Mike joined her

As for her hair, she swept her vibrant tresses back into a soft updo and added a pair of statement sunglasses. Accessorising the chic ensemble, Zara added a tan belt and a mini off-white handbag. She also added a pair of large hoop earrings to complete her on-trend ensemble.

This isn't the only time eager royal watchers have spotted the wife of Mike Tindall strutting her stuff in pair of hotpants.

© Simon James The boots were daring!

In more recent years, more specifically in January this year, Zara rocked a pair of denim shorts whilst holidaying with her adoring beau after his stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The mother-of-three could be seen in one beaming snap, rocking a pair of cut-off denim shorts which she teamed with a crisp white shirt, a coordinating denim cap and sunglasses. As she posed with a group of friends, the couple looked in great spirits as they happily smiled for the camera.

