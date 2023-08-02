King Charles' home faces disruption amid summer break - details

The monarch is spending the summer at his Balmoral estate

King Charles started his summer break at the weekend by travelling to his remote Scottish home of the Castle of Mey, which is located near the top of Caithness.

He is then expected to head down to his other Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, where he will likely play host to family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While he will be relaxing, though, it's all go at his Norfolk residence, Sandringham.

On Wednesday, the estate's official account posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that potential visitors should expect delays later this month. Specifically, several music concerts will be held over the bank holiday weekend at the end of August.

The post read: "Over the August Bank Holiday weekend world-renowned musical artists will perform in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham… "Please expect there may be delays on the roads to visit the House & Gardens. Please visit Heritage Live for concert information."

Earlier in the day, the account also shared a message which advised: "We anticipate the Estate to be very busy over the August Bank Holiday.

"Plan your journey if you are visiting the House and Gardens - last entry to Sandringham House will be 12noon on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and all visitor facilities will close at 4pm."

The estate has been one of the private homes of the British Royal Family since 1862 and Prince Philip spent much of his time there following his retirement from public life.

The late Queen traditionally spent Christmas at Sandringham, and King Charles has so far followed in her footsteps. The house and gardens are situated in 20,000 acres, and attract many visitors each year, who are drawn to the beautiful landscape and stunning collection of artwork.

Over the bank holiday weekend, performers at Sandringham will include Van Morrison, Robbie Williams and Richard Ashcroft from The Verve.

The King will be following in the footsteps of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, who adored the Castle of Mey and visited it every August and October until she was 101.

Birkhall is another favourite Royal residence and has been described as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" by the King himself. It is where he and Queen Camilla spent some of their honeymoon following their wedding in 2005.

While the King will no doubt enjoy his time in Scotland, his return to Birkhall will be bittersweet, as it is his first summer break since the passing of the Queen last year.

Later on in the summer, Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be joined by Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For their own holidays, the Waleses have previously jetted off to the likes of the Isles of Scilly as well as their country estate, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The couple often head to the island of Tresco which boasts pristine beaches and lavish scenery and is officially owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla.