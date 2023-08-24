Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman's home life upheaval with husband and two children

The England Lionesses are now back on UK soil after reaching the World Cup final in Australia, led by manager Sarina Wiegman.

When the 53-year-old Dutchwoman isn't perfecting tactics and giving team talks, she has a quiet private life away from the limelight. But she's sacrificed a lot for her incredible career…

As Sarina Wiegman was announced for the landmark job of England Women's Football manager in 2020, the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and while she originally thought about commuting from her hometown of the Netherlands, it became clear she would need to relocate to the UK for the role.

A rare photo of Sarina and her family

So Sarina moved her life with her husband Marten Glotzbach and their children, Sacha and Lauren over to Britain and fully immersed herself in English culture.

As reported by The Guardian, Sarina said: "Although the countries are really close together there are some differences in culture, so I really tried to learn. I took some English classes in football. I said [to the FA that] I will learn about your culture and try and adapt to your culture, but the directness you have to know … I will not go around it or change that. The other things, I will try to adapt to. I think it went really well and we’ve really enjoyed ourselves., I think we can still grow a lot."

Although the focused football legend keeps her home life under wraps for the most part, she did share an off-duty glimpse of family time back in December 2020. Sarina, Marten and their girls all huddled together around the Christmas tree for a sweet festive snap – and their beloved pooch also featured in the wholesome photo!

What's next for Sarina Wiegman?

It has been rumoured that The Dutch football association KNVB is considering the manager to become the Netherlands men’s national coach when the position becomes available, but she is yet to comment on the matter. Ahead of the dramatic final Down Under, Sarina told reporters: "I'm really enjoying my job," indicating no intentions of a job change. She firmly added: "I have the impression that people still like me doing the job. I have no plans to leave. I'm staying out of [speculation regarding the USA job]. I've heard it. I'm with England, I'm really happy with England and I have a contract until 2025."

© Getty The Lionesses celebrate after their win against Australia

It seems the England team are on board with Sarina staying too, with Georgia Stanway telling Sky Sports News: "We need her. We absolutely need her. She's done amazing, with the Netherlands and here as well."