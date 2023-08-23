The Daily Lowdown: Scooter Braun breaks his silence after Ariana Grande and more cut ties

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Scooter Braun breaking his silence after his top client cut ties, and Beyonce making a special request to her fans.

Not only that but Lauryn Hill announces a tour to celebrate the anniversary of the seminal album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and Diddy is making his music comeback.

Listen to today's episode below...

Scooter Braun has broken his silence following reports that his top clients including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have cut ties with him. The former music manager took to social media to address the story in a light-hearted way writing that he is no longer managing himself. Scooter's post comes just a day after big stars like Ariana Grande, Carley Rae Jepson and J Balvin were reported to have removed themselves from his roster of talent. The reasons behind the changes have not been shared.

© Getty Images Manager Scooter Braun and recording artist Ariana Grande attend the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

Beyonce is gearing up for her birthday show as she continues her huge Renaissance world tour and she wants her fans to get involved. The global superstar shared a rare message to her fans on social media stating that Virgo season is upon us, and that her birthday wish is for fans and those in the crowd to wear their most fabulous silver outfits for the shows that will run throughout September. The Crazy in Love hitmaker added that she wants the sold-out concerts to mirror everyone's joy in the House of Chrome. The star will celebrate her birthday on the 4 September with a show in Inglewood, California.

Speaking of tours, Lauryn Hill has announced that she is going on the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. According to CNN, the Fugees singer is set to reunite with her former bandmates for a string of gigs across North America kicking off in September and run until November. Lauryn is set to perform the iconic, Grammy-winning album to fans at the shows and will also be joined by her fellow Fugees stars for dates in October and November. Lauryn said in a statement that the album, released in 1998, was and is still a love song to her family, fans and more.

© Getty Images Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kim Kardashian's upcoming role in thriller series American Horror Story has been previewed to fans in a new trailer. The reality star is set to appear in an episode titled Delicate alongside regular cast member Emma Roberts and supermodel Cara Delevingne. Kim's role in the episode sees her surrounded by spiders in the eerie clip. Fans can look forward to seeing the creepy show when it lands on Fox and Hulu on the 20th September.

Kim Kardashian will star in an upcoming episode of AHS

And 17 years after his last solo album Press Play, Diddy is returning to music and releasing a new record. The music producer and business mogul shared a lengthy video on his social media announcing that he will be dropping The Love Album: Off the Grid very soon, telling fans that R&B is alive. The new record is also thought to feature a number of guest appearances from fellow artists including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Mary J Blige. The album will drop on 15th September.​​