Martin and Shirlie Kemp's fans declare they have 'dream life' after new enchanting garden video

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp have both had illustrious singing careers, and now it seems they are pouring their creativity into house renovations instead.

The couple have been sharing updates of their property overhaul to the Instagram Account @maisonnumber9 and delighting fans in the process. On Wednesday, a new video of their garden left fans (and HELLO! HQ) totally in awe.

The clip showed both Shirlie and Martin in their outdoor space, and gave their followers a chance to see their beautiful blooms and homegrown successes. They have multiple vegetable patches that Martin could be seen tending to, as well as a stunning entertaining space complete with white furniture set and sun umbrella.

Check out the enchanting video…

WATCH: Tour Martin and Shirlie Kemp's enchanting garden

The comments section was awash with praise for their efforts in the garden, with one writing: "Such a beautiful garden" and another adding: "Wow! You have certainly done a lot in the time you have been there! Love everything!" A third wrote: "Thats so beautiful, what a dream life. Its all so calm and pretty."

It's not the first time that fans have expressed their admiration for the Kemps' home as throughout their Victorian house renovations, the amazing before and afters have amazed everyone.

Howdens masterminded their dream kitchen, and now it is a pure white space with traditional cupboards and a huge island. "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and: "Looking amazing," were among the comments.

Check out the kitchen renovation

They have also redecorated their family bathroom, again opting for a chic all-white colour scheme. The washroom now has a large vanity unit with his-and-hers sinks and matching mirrors. It wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel! We also love the gold fixtures, adding another level of luxury to the immaculate design.

Their bathroom has had a glow up

As well as their house, the pair have tackled their outbuilding, which started off as a pig shed, and it looks completely unrecognisable after its glow up.

Before the transformation

The after shots are truly stunning

The before images show it as a dark abandoned space, and after it is bright and airy with white walls and it has been beautifully styled with vintage furniture, elegant accessories and flowers. They even invited Princess Kate there when she sat down to chat with their son Roman Kemp.

When Martin first revealed the pig shed before and afters, he couldn't help but commend his wife for her determination: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"