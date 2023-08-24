Inside Robson Green's unique riverside home with 'spectacular views'

Robson Green's idyllic riverside cottage is a fisherman's paradise! Since April 2016, the Grantchester star has been living with his partner, Zoila Brozas, but prior to meeting his girlfriend, the TV star had already discovered his forever home.

Robson in the stunning garden at his riverside home in Northumberland

Despite some troubles at his centuries-old property, including a 2015 flood that left his house damaged; Robson continues to reside at the remote abode, which he spent the following 18 months fixing.

In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, the actor opened up about his tranquil home in Hexham, Northumberland, which is also where he was born. "In 2012, I moved to a 250-year-old ferryman's cottage at a place called Watersmeet, where the North Tyne and the South Tyne converge," he began.

Robson's home overlooks the River Tyne

"I can see the Cheviot Hills and the river is perfect for fishing. Travel has been life-affirming and educational, but I also crave the space and tranquillity of Northumberland. I think I've got the balance right now." As for his interiors, Robson describes the design as "rustic and minimal."

"In my living room, I have a log-burning fire, three sofas, pictures by local artists and an enormous television with a fantastic sound system," he said. "My nearest neighbour is 650ft away, so I can play Hotel California on my guitar in my underpants."

Robson and his girlfriend Zoila often fish in the river when they get a spare minute at home

A keen fisherman, Robson's abode is right by the River Tyne, which means that he and Zoila can enjoy a spot of fishing for trout and salmon in between their busy schedules. Robson is also known to enjoy heading off on a two-mile walk along the river.

Robson revealed the stunning views surrounding his home while on a morning walk

While Robson and Zoila are often on location for the actor's travel series, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, when they're at home the couple spends a lot of quality time together in the kitchen. Zoila, Robson admits, is a far superior cook and has made the most delicious meals for dinner. Describing the open-plan space, Robson revealed that he has handmade oak cupboards as well as four fridges.

Robson shared that Zoila is the better cook of the two and regularly whips up meals in their open plan kitchen

Asked about his favourite space in the house, Robson replied: "The conservatory, which I've added on. It has a 270-degree window that overlooks the river. I can see salmon leaping, kingfishers, otters, deer, kestrels. I've got resident hedgehogs and stoats.

"It's spectacular to see them. I also have a telescope because I love gazing into the night sky. In Northumberland, we have some of the darkest skies in Europe."

It's not the first time that Robson has spoken of his home, as well as his love of Northumberland. Chatting to The Mirror in 2021, the father-of-one said: "One of the things Northumberland has which very few places in Great Britain have is space and beauty. You can walk for hours and not see a soul, just the Northumberland National Park."

In a 2016 interview with Reader's Digest, Robson explained that while he's tried to live in cities, he's "never been comfortable" in them. "I find all that concrete too grim," Robson admitted.