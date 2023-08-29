Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan unveil epic beach club inspired garden after 4-year makeover

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan celebrated completing their renovation journey in style this weekend with an epic festival-themed housewarming party they cleverly billed 'Marchella'.

The couple, who wed in 2015, took advantage of the decent weather by inviting everyone out to their huge outdoor area for a garden party that wouldn't look out of place at an Ibiza beach club!

Former reality star Mark and Our Girl actress Michelle posted a video to Instagram giving their fans a glimpse into the party and the garden looked incredible.

The mansion, which is valued at £3.5 million, features huge floor-to-ceiling doors across the back of the property, allowing for plenty of daylight to enter.

Upon exiting the house, a lengthy, neutral-coloured patio allowed for plenty of space for the band, led by Mark's best pal for former TOWIE co-star James Argent, to perform for guests.

© Instagram Mark Wright posted plenty of pictures of the garden

The patio then meets a series of huge steps that lead down to the pool area which meets the sprawling lawn. The pool is surrounded by space for sun loungers, chairs and dining and also features a barbeque so the couple can make the most of the British summer with some alfresco meals.

For the party, a tent was erected at the back of the garden for the attendees to grab beverages, snacks and delicious meals throughout the evening. As well as Arg bringing the entertainment, Olly Murs, a fellow Essex native and good friend of the couple, performed a couple of hits.

© Instagram James 'Arg' Argent posed with Mark Wright during his epic 'Marchella' themed housewarming party on Sunday

Scouting for Girls also performed, before comedian and friend Russell Kane brought the humour with an impromptu stand-up set.

Michelle and Mark purchased their sprawling Essex mansion in 2019 and have been working tirelessly ever since to make it the home of their dreams.

The video they post online prompted plenty of comments, well-wishes and reactions from their fans. One person wrote: "What a beautiful thing to do for your friends and family. Congrats to the businesses involved, the who festival looked amazing and no doubt due to your hard work. @wrighty_ & @michkeegan May you be blessed in your new home."

Another added: "What a gorgeous house for a gorgeous couple," as a third commented: "Amazing house. Looked a great celebration and @theargband looks great."

In addition to showing off the outdoor area at their home, Mark and Michelle proudly give fans a glimpse inside the beautiful mansion on their home-based Instagram account, @wrightyhome.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle have been renovating their home since 2019

One photo, shared back in April, shows the gorgeous marble tops they have installed in their kitchen. The pair were keen to give followers more insight into their design choices. They wrote in the caption: "One of the most unique touches in our house is this cappuccino style marble kitchen worktop. The story it is, we saw it on a display kitchen in a store in Mayfair, London that I (Mark) was filming in."

© Instagram Michelle looked amazing in the chic festival outfit

He added: "We loved it that much that we searched high and low to find the same one. We saw sample after sample and could never get close to the unique different textures this one had. We had to take this one from display otherwise we could never replicate it. So in the end I got my boys to help me, we hired a van drove to London and bought this one off the company. We had to CAREFULLY carry it up the stairs from the basement and get it home to Essex."