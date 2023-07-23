Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell makes rare social media appearance in new photo

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's famous family is often in the spotlight, although the one member of the clan that prefers to keep his private life away from the public eye is their youngest son, Wyatt Russell.

An actor like his parents, the 37-year-old doesn't have a social media presence of his own, unlike his famous half-siblings, although his wife, fellow actor Meredith Hagner, does.

Meredith is herself quite active online, and provided a rare glimpse of her husband on her Instagram Stories from a day well spent over the weekend.

© Instagram Wyatt and Meredith on a day out in a new photo she shared

In the selfie she posted, she could be seen sipping on her drink while her husband sat behind her, seemingly preoccupied during their outing to the Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company in Lake Arrowhead, California.

While he was dressed casually, his distinctive golden beard stood out, a physical feature which separates him from his half-siblings Oliver Hudson (from his mother's side) and Boston Russell (from his father's side).

In an interview with GQ last year, he remarked upon how much more convenient it was for him to possess a distinctive look that made him stand out compared to his famous family, specifically when playing real-life killer Dan Lafferty in 2022's mini series Under the Banner of Heaven.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

When asked if he only took roles where he could keep his beard, he joked: "The short answer is no, but if I could, I probably would.

"When I was first starting out, going in on auditions in LA, everybody had an idea of what you're supposed to be. Especially for me because [of] my dad and my mom, and because I look like my dad.

"It's so hard to tell one person from the other when you're seeing 50 people. Finally I was like, 'Everywhere I go, everybody looks the same. I'm just going to grow out my beard.' Because I usually had a beard when I was playing hockey.

© Getty Images Wyatt followed in his famous parents' footsteps

"People were like, 'No, don't do that.' I'm like, '[expletive] I don't care. It's not really working anyway.' But I kept my beard and I legitimately started getting jobs."

Hollywood couple Wyatt and Meredith have been married since 2019 and been together since 2015. They share a son, named Buddy Prine Russell, aged two. In a previous conversation with Interview Magazine, he revealed how his own father always instilled in him the idea of doing things for yourself despite the privileges of wealth.

© Getty Images The famous Hawn-Russell clan

"My mom was the same way," he added. "There was an appreciation: 'You've been afforded the opportunity to have all these great things, don't blow it.'

"It wasn't just pressure to not blow it, it was, 'As a human being, understand the position you're in and appreciate these things.' That's what my parents drilled into us as kids, a true appreciation of what you have.

© Getty Images Wyatt and Meredith share son Buddy, who was born in early 2021

"Also, I don't get things from my parents. When I stopped playing hockey and started acting, the last person I was going to ask for help was my dad. He's the king of being like, 'I don't know. It's good work if you can get it. Good luck.'"