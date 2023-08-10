Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law shares insight into the hassle of motherhood that sparks reaction

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner may be loving and doting parents to their two-year-old, Buddy Prine Russell, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with its dose of insanity every once in a while.

Meredith, 36, an actress like her 37-year-old husband, shared a new video looking back on the hassle of keeping up with a toddler, and it honestly couldn't be more relatable.

Check out the clip below as the mom-of-one provides her own hysterical take on being a mom and "doing it all"...

WATCH: Meredith Hagner's take on motherhood with Wyatt Russell and son Buddy

Meredith captioned the clip: "Just a reminder that motherhood is so easy and the newborn stage is definitely a perfect time for hair extensions (flashback to the early days with my now 2 year old)."

She even added a comment that captured one of her conversations with her son, which panned out: "'BIG HIT!' 'Buddy, it's been your 843rd big hit of the night…let's shoot for a hit that sends you to bed…yeah?' 'No BIG HIT!!!' '…Ok big hit it is!'"

MORE: Goldie Hawn's net worth: famous family's staggering assets come with a surprising twist

Her followers identified with her pain, reacting to the video with a score of laughter emojis and leaving comments like: "I think I watched this 5x in a row because it's just so perfect," and: "I can be in three places at once, we can do it all," as well as: "Been there done that!"

© Instagram Meredith and Wyatt have been married since 2019

Wyatt has been open about his own takes on fatherhood, citing his father Kurt Russell and their upbringing as an influence on Buddy.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell makes rare appearance in new photo

In a previous conversation with Interview Magazine, the Black Mirror star talked about his father instilling in his children the values of hard work and doing things for yourself in spite of the privileges of celebrity.

© Instagram The couple live near family with their son and pets

"My mom was the same way," he added of mom Goldie Hawn. "There was an appreciation: 'You've been afforded the opportunity to have all these great things, don't blow it.'

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: their romance in photos and when they teased a proposal at the Oscars

"It wasn't just pressure to not blow it, it was, 'As a human being, understand the position you're in and appreciate these things.' That's what my parents drilled into us as kids, a true appreciation of what you have.

© Getty Images They welcomed their son Buddy in early 2021

"Also, I don't get things from my parents. When I stopped playing hockey and started acting, the last person I was going to ask for help was my dad. He's the king of being like, 'I don't know. It's good work if you can get it. Good luck.'"

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt celebrates birthday with rarely-seen son and famous wife

Meredith and Wyatt welcomed their son in early 2021, and the former announced it on her social media with a series of photo capturing the couple's time living in a glammed out van while she was pregnant.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt have seven grandchildren between them

"VOGUE, BABY!" she wrote of the pictures featured in Vogue. "And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY! April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy. Two weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It's been nothing short of magic."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.