Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son and daughter-in-law make surprising revelation about home life

While Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell doesn't have a social media presence of his own, and keeps his private life away from the spotlight, his wife Meredith Hagner maintains a more active presence.

The actress, 36, took to social media with an update on the home they had been renovating together in Austin, Texas with a selfie of the pair.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, kept things casual and gazed romantically at each other while she sipped on her beer.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

In her caption, Meredith wrote: "When we renovated a little house in Austin and slept on the floor and drank 100 beers and tacos and it was 1000 degrees and I bought someone's old bed off Craigslist and I'm certain now how disgusting that is (it was our guest bed so if you were our guest…sorry)."

Fans left comments along the lines of: "Everything about what you just typed is perfect," and: "Love you guys and love this and also thank god I never stayed with you in Austin."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt celebrates birthday with rarely-seen son and famous wife

Many compared 37-year-old Wyatt's looks to his dad Kurt, saying: "Wyatt looks like his dad and you look just like your mother when she was young," and: "He looks so much like his dad," as well as: "Adorable couple."

© Instagram Meredith and Wyatt appeared in a new selfie on Instagram

Last April, Wyatt and Meredith sold their three-bedroom Los Angeles home for nearly $2.9 million after being listed for less than a month. Meredith also shared an image of their home on social media, advertising an open house for potential buyers.

MORE: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's famous son starred in Black Mirror – did you spot him?

The couple have been together since 2015, when they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy, and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in his native Colorado.

© Instagram The two sold their Los Angeles home last year

They share a son, named Buddy Prine Russell, aged two. In a previous conversation with Interview Magazine, Wyatt revealed how his father always instilled in him the idea of doing things for yourself despite the privileges of wealth, in line with their recent home renovation project.

MORE: Kurt Russell and son Wyatt star together for new series

"My mom was the same way," he added. "There was an appreciation: 'You've been afforded the opportunity to have all these great things, don't blow it.'

© Instagram Wyatt usually stays off social media, although Meredith has an active presence

"It wasn't just pressure to not blow it, it was, 'As a human being, understand the position you're in and appreciate these things.' That's what my parents drilled into us as kids, a true appreciation of what you have.

MORE: Goldie Hawn appears in photo with children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell with emotional backstory

© Getty Images The Hollywood couple have been married since 2019 and share son Buddy

"Also, I don't get things from my parents. When I stopped playing hockey and started acting, the last person I was going to ask for help was my dad. He's the king of being like, 'I don't know. It's good work if you can get it. Good luck.'"