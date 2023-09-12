Stacey Solomon films stunning bedroom makeover that could divide fans

Stacey Solomon, 33, has shared an update from her home, Pickle Cottage, which she shares with her husband Joe Swash and her five children, Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle – and it's one that may divide fans!

The Loose Women presenter has given her bedroom an overhaul, transforming it into an autumnal haven for the upcoming season – complete with pumpkin cushions, bedding and props!

While many are excited for the seasonal weather change, others may be thinking it's too soon as the UK has just experienced a summer blast in the form of a heatwave.

In the new video, Stacey showed the update to her 5.7 million Instagram followers via her Instagram Stories.

© Getty The star loves getting ready for the new season

Stacey's duvet cover of choice features sketches of pumpkins all over and she's added a fluffy throw at the bottom of another luxury addition. There are two 'Pumpkin Patch' cushions and one illustrated pumpkin cushion alongside the pillows, and the star added two neutral-toned pumpkin props to her bedroom set-up.

The Sort Your Life Out star adores updating her home each season and she's even mentioned the word Christmas, despite her husband Joe thinking it is too soon.

Their bedroom has beautiful views of the garden

The mum-of-five also revealed that she has also been busy Halloween crafting with her son Rex, despite us not even being in October yet.

What is the rest of Stacey Solomon's home, Pickle Cottage, like?

Stacey Solomon's family home reportedly set her back £1.2 million and the Tudor-style property certainly looks rather impressive. Since moving in, the TV star has been busy renovating and upcycling to make her abode truly unique. From the mermaid bathroom to their never-ending garden, take a look around with the best photos Stacey has shared…

Stacey Solomon's bathroom

Their family bathroom is so beautiful

The star has opted for a shimmering mermaid theme bathroom with iridescent tiles and shell sinks. As you can imagine, Instragam went wild over it.

Stacey Solomon's pool

© Instagram Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

The family have a giant outdoor pool in their vast garden and each summer they enjoy lots of time splashing around in the sunshine.

Stacey Solomon's kitchen

The presenter has an idyllic kitchen

Their large family kitchen is one of the main hubs of their home, complete with a fancy AGA, Belfast sink and trendy island.

Stacey Solomon's lounge

The star has washable covers on her sofas

Stacey's living space is the perfect blend of traditional and modern with expose wooden beams and vintage windows but with up-to-date boucle furniture and plush decorations.

We just have one question Stacey, when can we move in?