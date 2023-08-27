Alex Jones melts hearts with photo of daughter Annie, two, following major shake-up

The One Show star is enjoying a break in France with her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children

Over the last few weeks, presenter Alex Jones has been delighting her fans with glimpses of her family holiday in France with sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, as well as her youngest child, daughter Annie, who just celebrated her second birthday.

Doting mum Alex took to Instagram Stories again on Sunday, to share the sweetest moment involving her children.

They were all eating their breakfast, with Teddy and Kit sitting close together and Alex's mini-me Annie, who was dressed in a sweet pink outfit, sitting off to the side, digging into her cereal with a spoon.

Alex captioned the adorable image: "A new view for breakfast." Outside the window in front of the children, a wooden house could just be seen, with two bikes parked in front of it.

The star, her husband Charlie Thomson and their children have been travelling around France on their summer break, with Alex sharing several shots from the holiday on social media.

She took a break from sharing family content On Friday, however, when The One Show announced some major news.

Roman Kemp, one of several occasional hosts to appear on the programme alongside Alex since Matt Baker left to spend more time with his family, was confirmed as a permanent fixture on the show.

Announcing Roman's appointment, The One Show posted on Instagram: "It’s official! Roman Kemp is a regular. @romankemp has officially joined #TheOneShow as a regular co-host."

Alex shared her excitement about Roman officially joining the team, sharing a video on Instagram from her holiday in France, explaining: "Just stopping the holiday spam for a minute.

"We can officially welcome Roman Kemp to The One Show family. Roman, I look forward to seeing you at the end of the month!"

Roman started hosting the show on a guest basis in 2022 and has been wildly popular with viewers, with the announcement of his permanent appointing thrilling fans on social media.

They commented with excitement, with one fan writing: "This is great news!" Another added: "Roman is a natural." And a third commented: "Ohh yay!! I love watching @romankemp on the one show. This is fantastic news!"

Of his permanent appointment, Roman said: "I'm very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show, I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

"It's a dream come true to be on prime-time BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

Alongside the excitement at Roman's appointment, some fans wondered if they'd still see Ronan Keating on The One Show. "What about Ronan Keating? Will he be no longer hosting?" one asked.

Ronan reassured his fans, sharing: "I have loved being part of The One Show presenting team and I've had the best few years working alongside Alex, Jermaine and the whole team. "I'll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I'm still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck."