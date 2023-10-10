Princess Kate's special support near Windsor home revealed

The Princess of Wales, 41, relocated from London to Windsor in 2022, along with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the family now have a quieter life in the countryside away from the hustle and bustle of the city, they actually have much more support around them.

Did you know that Princess Kate's family all live nearby?

Firstly, Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton own a £4.7 million home in the village of Bucklebury in Berkshire, which is less than an hour's drive from the Wales family.

Their impressive residence, which is a grade II-listed Georgian property, features seven bedrooms a drawing room, a library, and 18-acres of land!

Kate's sister Pippa is also very close, having purchased a 30-bedroom manor house in the Berkshire area in 2022.

The home is set within a 150-acre estate that houses a walled garden and greenhouses, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

Pippa lives there with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Grace, Arthur and Rose.

Kate's brother James also made the switch from London to the countryside recently, and he and his wife Alizee Thevenet now live in a £1.45 million farmhouse.

James dotes on his adorable pet dogs and before their move, James admitted that the relocation was spurred on by their furry friends. He wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

The couple are set to welcome their first baby together this year, and their stunning abode with sprawling land is the perfect place to raise a child.

With the Princess' family so close, the royal couple have lots of babysitters on hand should they need it. While their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, no longer lives with the family since they moved into Adelaide Cottage, it is believed she still helps with childcare matters, particularly when the royal couple have official engagements.

Kate and William are hands-on parents though, and it has been reported that they work their schedules as much as possible so they can be there for school drop-off and pick-up.

What is Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor home like?

The family live in a four-bedroom royal residence in the Windsor Great Park Estate, just a 10-minute walk from King Charles' historic home, Windsor Castle.

While very few mages of Adelaide Cottage exist, the interiors of the bedroom have been described by The Sun, and apparently it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht. How unique!

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds. Of course, we cannot know if it has changed since, but judging by what we've seen of royal gardens, we bet it is pretty beautiful.