Carrie Johnson's London flat before meeting Boris is so different to £3.8m moated mansion

Carrie Johnson, 35, is raising her three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank, in a beautiful Oxfordshire mansion alongside her husband Boris Johnson, but where did she live before?

The communications and PR expert used to reside in a London flat before she met her politician partner – and here's everything you need to know…

Carrie Johnson's £750,000 London flat

Carrie used to be known as Carrie Symonds before she wed Boris, and she lived in Camberwell, South London, inside a modest flat, as reported by The Express.

According to the Times, it is a £750,000 property with an open-plan kitchen and living room.

Despite then moving to Downing Street and now residing in Oxfordshire, it is believed that Carrie has still retained use of the central London abode.

Carrie Johnson's £3.8 million family mansion

Now Boris is out of the UK limelight, the couple are enjoying countryside life at their home, Brightwell Manor.

The grand, Grade-II listed house has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms inside – so plenty of room for their young family.

The five acres of land surrounding the property makes it a truly idyllic country retreat with a tennis court, two stables and a regal walled garden. There is also a guest cottage on site, which can be used for when friends and family come to stay. Plus, not to mention the fairytale moat around the house!

Within their picture-perfect grounds, the family have their very own pond, and they showed it off on Tuesday, revealing some new family additions!

Carrie and Boris' eldest son Wilfred was caught introducing the family's new family additions.

The three-year-old, whose ice-blonde locks couldn't be more like his father's, watched the family's waddling of ducks dive into their family pond. How cute!

Mother-of-three Carrie actually revealed that the ducks were a gift from their neighbours. Alongside a slew of snaps of the new additions, she wrote: "Our lovely neighbours have given us ducks for our pond. Rounding them up was fun!"

Previously, Carrie has revealed that they have their own fruit and vegetable patch in the garden where they grow fresh produce such as rhubarb. She held a bunch of the red fruit against the backdrop of wildflowers in pretty pink colours, with a large brick wall in the background.

This is not the first home that Boris has owned in Oxfordshire and he reportedly forked out £640,000 for a house in 2003 complete with four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court. The Grade-II listed home was thought to be rented out while Boris was staying at number 11 Downing Street and it is unknown if he stills owns the residence.