Boris Johnson moves out of Downing Street as search continues for new family home

Boris Johnson has moved out of his home at Downing Street, three weeks before his premiership comes to an end.

Removal vans were spotted moving the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie's belongings out of their flat above Number 11 on Monday, while the couple continued their holiday in Greece.

It has been reported that upon their return the family will be based at Chequers, the grace-and-favour country house in Buckinghamshire made available to the Prime Minister, before temporarily moving into a home provided by a friend.

Boris and Carrie have lived at No 11 Downing Street since his landslide victory in the December 2019 election, and controversially spent a reported £112,000 to refurbish the home, where they have since welcomed their two young children – Wilfred, two, and eight-month-old Romy.

The couple previously lived in a townhouse in Camberwell, but it is currently on the market for £1.6million, so it seems they are planning to live elsewhere in the capital.

The suburb of Dulwich Village has been tipped as the location for the family's new base, as it allows them to be located close enough to central London for work while allowing them to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The couple are expected to stay at Chequers for the next three weeks

The south-east London neighbourhood is also where fellow former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher moved to when she was ousted in 1990.

Alternatively, Boris also has the option of a quieter countryside life with his family. The politician purchased a beautiful Oxfordshire home in 2003, and he's rented it out ever since. It has been reported that Boris forked out £640,000 for his four-bedroom, Grade II listed home which is nestled in stunning the countryside.

