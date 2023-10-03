Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose's reaction to epic home makeover is the cutest thing

Stacey Solomon, 33, has pulled out all the stops this season with an epic autumnal door makeover – and her almost two-year-old daughter Rose is the biggest fan!

On Monday, the Loose Women star shared an adorable video clip of the transformation, showing Rose throwing a pumpkin at an empty door and then reacting to the impressive display when it was finished. Watch Rose's super-cute reaction below:

WATCH: See Rose's cute reaction to amazing new door display

Stacey captioned the wholesome video: "Hello October. Decided to make our autumn door tradition all about rose this year, for her birthday. She loves pumpkins & her favourite colours are 'pink, purple, orange & blue' so she told me so here it is… Used all of our old pumpkins & flowers from over the years just painted a few & added some of farmer Scott’s fresh ones too. Happy Autumn Everyone."

As well as her young daughter, Stacey's Instagram followers were fans of her seasonal display too, and they wasted no time in telling her in the comments section below the post.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's children Rose and Rex dressed in blue

"The cutest girly! And the most beautiful door display (as always!) absolutely smashed it," wrote one fan, and: "This is absolutely gorgeous, a different and stylish take on Halloween. Love it!." A third penned: "It's so magical and enchanted! Lush as always,"

Others couldn't believe how grown up Rose looked, as she approaches her second birthday which is on the 4 October.

© Instagram Stacey is a devoted mother-of-five

Stacey couldn't wait for October to hit to transform her bedroom into an autumnal haven though, as back in September she shared a video of her pumpkin-themed boudoir!

The room was complete with pumpkin cushions, bedding and props. Stacey's duvet cover of choice featured sketches of pumpkins all over and she added a fluffy throw at the bottom of another luxury addition. There were also two 'Pumpkin Patch' cushions and one illustrated pumpkin cushion alongside the pillows, and the star added two neutral-toned pumpkin props to her bedroom set-up.

What has Stacey Solomon said about baby number six?

© Instagram Will the couple have another baby?

Stacey is a busy mum of five with two older sons, Zach and Leighton, from a previous relationship, as well as Rex, Rose and baby Belle whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash. But will she have another baby?

REVEALED: 28 easy tricks to make your home sell fast without spending a penny

Recently when a fan joked: "Baby number 6 pending," Stacey was forced to squash the potential rumours so she uploaded a clip where she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."

However, the Sort Your Life out star has said no more before, despite going on to announce baby news… so we shall see!