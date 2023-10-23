Stacey Dooley confuses with haunting figure pictured at family home with Kevin Clifton and baby Minnie

Stacey Dooley is immensely proud of the stunning family home she has created with her partner Kevin Clifton and their baby daughter, Minnie.

After leaving the Scandi-style property in Brighton she purchased in 2020, the documentary maker recently relocated to a much larger space - and she loves sharing glimpses of her light-filled rooms and majestic Mid-Century décor.

On Sunday, however, fans spotted a rather haunting addition to her new home, claiming they could "see a face" in the background of her latest photo.

© Instagram Stacey's fans were convinced there was a face in the background of her photograph

"H o m e," Stacey penned over a photograph of her chic lounge, adding: "(With my reduced to clear Co-op flowers lookin v stunz)".

In the background of her photo was a plush chocolate brown sofa adorned with cream cushions and blankets - as well as a peculiar looking 'face' imprinted in the fabric.

"Oh my gosh! If you zoom in to the sofa, between the two blankets, the sun is shining in, in such a way that it looks like an ultrasound picture of a baby's face. (I wasn't being weird, it just caught my eye)," commented a fan.

"It looks like an ultrasound picture transferred onto fabric and made into a pillow, I know other people who have done this, but it is just my guess, so if I’m right it would be Minnie’s ultrasound," added another.

© Instagram Stacey decorated her home with neutral colours

"I’m looking and all I see is a face in the sofa now haha," quipped a third fan. Despite the scary similarities to an ultrasound scan, it seems most likely the markings on the Strictly star's sofa are just a light reflection from the window.

© Stacey Dooley/Instagram Stacey Dooley celebrating Kevin Clifton's birthday at home with baby Minnie

Stacey and Kevin's incredible property is the perfect home to bring up their baby girl, Minnie, who they welcomed back in January.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton open doors to family home

Both parents are clearly smitten with their bundle of joy, and Stacey even opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram Stacey welcomed her daughter in January

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us. "I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"