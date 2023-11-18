Inside Ellie Leach's lavish Manchester home away from the Strictly ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach has captivated audiences with her top-of-the-leaderboard talent as she twirls, taps and tangoes her way across the ballroom with dance partner Vito Cappolo.

Away from the stage lights of Strictly, and indeed the cobbles of Coronation Street, the 22-year-old soap star spends her time in an immaculately decorated home in Greater Manchester where she lives with her parents.

Keep scrolling to see inside the TV star's lavish family home that is worlds away from the quaint village of Corrie's Weatherfield…

WATCH: Vito Coppola kisses Ellie Leach after steamy performance

Ellie, who played the role of Faye Windass until early 2023, often shares mirror selfies from her bedroom, which boasts a modern aesthetic with a clean white, cream and gold colour palette.

© Instagram The Corrie star has an immaculate bedroom at her family home

A glimpse of Ellie's lavish kitchen could be seen in a reflection in the window as she beamed for a selfie in a stunning red mini dress. The minimal space boasted a large island situated beneath chic pendant lighting, while grey leather bar stools surrounded the hosting space.

© Instagram Ellie's chic kitchen could be seen in the reflection of the window

The star shared a peek at her perfectly preened outdoor space before heading out to a glamorous event. The stunning al fresco setup featured a plush green lawn lined with sleek grey decking.

© Instagram Ellie's sleek garden matches the minimal interiors of her home

A beautiful grey clad shed could also be seen in the corner, as outdoor planters and a leafy tree peppered the space with greenery.

On her 18th birthday, Ellie posed in her all-grey living room surrounded by her birthday presents and balloons. With a mosaic-style mirror, an ornate mirrored chandelier and a crisp white fireplace, the inviting space was flooded with natural light.

© Instagram Ellie's home is full of sleek grey interiors

After making it through to Strictly's Blackpool Week with Vito, the couple expressed their joy at making it so far in the competition without yet having faced the dreaded dance-off.

Taking to Instagram, Vito penned: "Thank you sooooo so much for all your support. We are over the moon. Blackpoooool!

© Instagram Another view of Ellie's bedroom shows the hotel-worthy interiors

"Honestly we are so grateful for your love and we promise to keep working hard to give the best for ourselves on the dance floor. We are so happy and so excited that words cannot describe it.

"My Lulú @ellielouiseleach you make me more and more proud. Well done.It was very difficult but you did it! I am happy to be able to guide you for another dance together in the iconic Blackpool ballroom."