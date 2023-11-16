Shirlie Kemp has fans in awe with kitchen snap after announcing big home change

Shirlie Kemp and her husband Martin have shared a fresh glimpse inside their incredible kitchen at their Victorian home and their fans are in total awe.

The former popstars, who are parents to Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, often share updates from their renovation project on their Instagram @Maisonnumber9, and their most recent snap showed the stunning kitchen area at the cottage.

Shirlie expressed her pride at the room, as she wrote in the caption: "Cottage kitchen is such a calm space, I really love it in here." The photo showed the gorgeous island in the middle of the room where the oven sits with an induction hob a part of the white marble worktop.

The island was also dressed beautifully with a big vase of flowers on top of a rustic chopping board, while porcelain white crockery was laid out. We also love the three light fittings hanging from the ceiling, making the island a focal point of the room. The photo also showed off the rug which sat in between the island and the wall. In the background, our eyes were immediately drawn to the kitchen cabinets in a sage green colour, with glass doors showing more crockery inside.

Fans were stunned by the photo of the kitchen and were loving the rug in particular. One person wrote in response: "Love the rugs in there now Shirley. You have a beautiful kitchen. I put a runner in my kitchen I love it."

Another agreed: "Stunning, beautiful, cosy." A third said: "Looks so welcoming. A perfect balance of tones. That basket and wooden countertop stand!" A fourth commented: "It looks so, so beautiful! I love it x."

The mother-of-two, who shares daughter Harley Moon and son Roman with Martin, has heavily documented the home's renovation journey. But Shirlie recently took a break from her DIY projects as she underwent surgery.

Back in October, the former Wham! popstar explained: "As some of you may have seen I recently had to have a ligament replacement in my ankle. The main reason being is that I'm hypermobile and it's so easy to damage your joints and ligaments."

Explaining why she had to have the operation, the 61-year-old continued: "As a child I loved showing people how I could easily lift my feet over my head, I just thought it strange everyone else found it so difficult.

"I couldn't get into yoga as I never experienced what a stretch felt like as I was too flexible but these days it's taken far more seriously and even linked to having higher anxiety than normal, which makes a lot of sense to me."

She finished the caption by concluding: "I'm hoping my new ankle will give me a lot more support and I won't be falling over as much as I did and look forward to having this cast off and a new appreciation of simply feeling safe when I walk."