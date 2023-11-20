Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie reveals festive transformation at family home

Shirlie Kemp never fails to impress when it comes to making classy changes around her home, and on Monday, Roman Kemp's mum proved that she even manages to make Christmas decorations look sophisticated.

Rather than going over the top with glitter and sparkle, the former WHAM! star - who wed Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp in 1988 - adopted a subtle approach when it came to her Christmas décor, explaining why she's kept her festive decorations lowkey.

Holding a luscious green branch that hinted at how she was going to transform her home into a winter wonderland, Shirlie wrote on Instagram: "Christmas decor is everywhere in London and I’m so tempted to start decorating but I know I will be fed up of it by Christmas, so going to do some subtle pre-Christmas decor, cutting lots of greenery to make a start."

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp opted for a chic take on festive decor

The 61-year-old's fans loved her sophisticated take on Christmas, writing: "Shirlie you always have an amazing eye for detail and give me inspiration," and: "This a good way to start off the décor!"

Others agreed that it's too soon to go full-Christmas, commenting: "I feel your pain. I’m so wanting to do it now but one more week," and: "I feel the same - I love Xmas but I’m always ready to get back to normal in January. Holding off until December I think."

Not content with sharing a preview of her plans, Shirlie also gave fans a glimpse at how she has added a festive touch inside her home too.

Alongside side a photo of a basket full to the brim with greenery and a fireplace draped in leaves, Shirlie wrote: "I used evergreen cuttings for the fireplace and dried hydrangeas, looks good and not too Christmassy …. Yet."

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp has a keen eye for design

Fans were of course in love with her style, commenting: "Your arranging of the cuttings and flowers is gorgeous," and: "It looks so chic and beautiful."

Another fan wondered if Shirlie's talent when it comes to interiors might lead her down a new career path, writing: "You're a natural Shirlie, I can see a TV programme with your name on it hun and why not?"

Shirlie certainly seems to enjoy tinkering with the aesthetic of her home and even created an Instagram account solely for the purpose of documenting her home renovation.

On her home account, Shirlie wrote more about her festive makeover, writing: "Trying out pre-Christmas decor in the dining room. I used evergreen cuttings and dried hydrangeas, not sure how long the evergreen will last but I’ll re-do soon."

© Instagram Shirlie added chic place settings to her home for a festive touch

The photo showed Shirlie's stylish place settings, complete with artfully folded napkins and a cake stand to complete the look – we'd love an invite to the Kemps' house this Christmas!

