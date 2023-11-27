Carrie Johnson unveils festive makeover at her and Boris' home – and the kids will love it!

Carrie Johnson is a woman after our own hearts, already getting into the festive spirit despite it not yet being December.

On Monday the 35-year-old mother of three took to Instagram to share how she's decorating the £3.5 million home she shares with the former Prime Minister and their young children Wilfred, three, Romy, one, and Frank, four months.

Carrie posted a photo of five Christmas trees to her social media account, each adorned with a personalised name label, with one tree for each of their five family members.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson is excited for her festive table settings

Boris' wife captioned the photo: "Can't wait to put these sweet mini trees on our table at Christmas." Shouting out the shop she got them from, Carrie added: "You can find the loveliest things at @emslittleflowercompany."

Carrie's next Instagram post further hinted at her plans of December, as she revealed she has a very sweet tooth. She posted a snap of a pink and white striped can of chocolate-flavoured-squirty cream, sharing that her friends had dropped it around for her.

"Monday was looking quite bleak and then @monty_and_delilah came round and brought me this. The perfect gift for a hot chocolate addict!"

We're glad Carrie had a friend come round to brighten her day on which is certainly a dark and dismal afternoon – we wonder if she'll whip up a round of hot chocolates for her and Boris' kids after a day at nursery?

© Instagram Carrie Johnson said she's a hot chocolate addict

December is set to be a busy month for the family; as well as the usual festive celebrations, December 9 marks Romy's first birthday.

They'll certainly have lots of room to decorate, as their Oxfordshire home boasts nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus the five acres of land surrounding the property make it a truly idyllic country retreat with a tennis court, two stables and a regal walled garden.

There is also a guest cottage on site, which can be used for when friends and family come to stay. Plus, not to mention the fairytale moat around the house – we can only imagine how magical their sprawling abode will look when it's dressed in fairy lights and tinsel.

© Instagram Boris Johnson with his children and wife Carrie

This is not the first home that Boris has owned in Oxfordshire, though. He reportedly forked out £640,000 for a house in 2003 complete with four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The Grade-II listed home was thought to be rented out while Boris was staying at number 11 Downing Street and it is unknown if he still owns the residence – fingers crossed Santa knows where to find the young Johnson children on Christmas Eve!

