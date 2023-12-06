Carrie Johnson’s son Frank dressed as a Christmas pudding is the absolute cutest

Carrie Johnson has shared the most adorable photo with her Instagram fans showing her baby boy Frank dressed in a sweet festive outfit.

The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to her social media page on Tuesday to share the precious snap of her four-month-old son wearing a Christmas pudding costume at a local village lunch.

Carrie, 35, captioned the picture: “Frankie went all out for the party.”

© Instagram Baby Frank dressed as a Christmas pudding!

Little Frank was so cute in a red and brown pudding long-sleeved vest complete with red berry pompoms and matching red tights. The tot looked to be having a ball as we can see a little smile, although most of his face is hidden.

The mum-of-three, who also shares children Wilfred, three, Romy, one, with husband Boris, also posted a photo from inside the village hall, writing: “Lovely afternoon helping at my local village lunch club.”

There were crackers on the tables and a large Christmas tree in the background.

© Instagram Carrie helped out at the village lunch

Carrie is clearly getting in the festive mood as she previously shared a photo of some gifts for her three children on her Instagram Stories.

She told fans: "How sweet are these hand-painted hair brushes with the kids favourite animals on. These will go in their stockings for Christmas. Such beautiful stuff by @camillavickersillustration.”

Focusing on the backstory of her daughter's donkey brush, she explained: "We live near a donkey sanctuary and Romy adores petting them so she will love this."

© Instagram The mother-of-three revealed she had chosen personalised stocking fillers for her kids

Carrie has also been decorating the family’s £3.5 million home in Oxfordshire, which boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, a tennis court, two stables and a guest cottage.

The mum paid tribute to her husband and children, showing off five mini Christmas trees adorned with a personalised name label. She said the mini trees are intended to decorate her festive table.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson is excited for her festive table settings

The Johnsons’ home sounds magnificent; the five-acre grounds feature a tennis court, two stables and a regal walled garden. We bet the children will have a ball exploring the gardens this Christmas and snow must be top of their wish-list.