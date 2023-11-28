Carrie and Boris Johnson's baby son Frank's unusual bedroom is fit for a prince

Carrie and Boris Johnson are proud parents to three young children, Wilfred, three, Romy, one, and Frank, four months, and the couple seem to be creating a magical childhood for their little ones.

On Tuesday, Carrie shared a glimpse of baby Frank's bedroom – and it’s nicer than our own bedrooms! In the adorable photo, the youngest of the Johnson brood is lying on a playmat adorned with hot air balloons, but it was the mural on the wall that captured our attention.

Not content with standard wallpaper, little Frank's bedroom appears to be decorated with a hand-painted forest scene, complete with rolling hills, leafy greenery and a super cute deer. Magical touches of snow have been added to the scene, creating a festive vibe.

Frank's bedroom has expensive-looking wooden flooring, with the baby enjoying lying on the ground atop his playmat, which Carrie shouted out in a second post.

Sharing her son's latest milestone, 35-year-old Carrie wrote: "Frank practicing his rolling," adding: "The most beautiful super soft playmat from one of my favourite small business @evieandskye_tinytots."

If you wanted to recreate Frank's stylish bedroom, a quilt from Carrie's band of choice comes in at £160 – a Christmas treat, perhaps?

Carrie is focusing on creating a magical festive season for her young family this year, sharing several insights into her preparations for the big day. Yesterday saw the mother-of-three post a photo of the personalised Christmas tree table decorations she's picked up for her children, before sharing that she and her oldest son, Wilfred, were posting a letter to Santa.

Boris' wife documented her and her blonde-haired son's trip to the post office to deliver Wilfred's letter to Santa, with three-year-old Wilf wrapped up warm for the occasion in a printed rainbow hot air balloon jacket and a jaunty woolen hat atop his unruly mop.

Carrie also hinted that she'll be making lots of festive hot chocolate for her kids and husband this season, sharing a can of chocolate whipped cream, perfect for topping the cosy beverage!

The homely snap gave a glimpse of the family border terrier too, who looked comfortable reclining in the living room at their Oxfordshire mansion, stretching his little paws on the family's vintage carpet.

