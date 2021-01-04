Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas look more in love than ever in stunning beach photo The Hollywood royalty just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary but the couple look more in love than ever in a gorgeous new sunset beach photo.

The Chicago star, 51, took to Instagram where she shared a photo holding Michael's head in her hands and sweetly kissing him on a beach in the soft light of sunset.

She captioned the shot "I can express no kinder sign of love, than this kind kiss' William Shakespeare" and she ended it with a kiss emoji.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share never-before-seen video of their life together

The shot drew attention from fans who fawned over the intimate, loving moment which was captured so beautifully. "Thank you my dear Catherine for such a beautiful reminder that true love really exists," one person wrote, while another commented "You two are EVERYTHING! Love this photo".

Catherine shared this beautifully captured shot of an intimate moment kissing Michael

Catherine and 71 year old Michael celebrated two decades of marriage in November and she shared a stunning montage on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "20 years ago today Michael and I were married!! What an amazing magical night that was! And 7304.85 days and nights on, I love you now as I did then. (except for the point 85 bit). Thank you for the love and laughter."

The video included photos from their wedding as well as intimate snaps of the couple together. In the run-up to their anniversary, Catherine opened up about their plans.

Catherine shared this beautfiul family snap with their children over the 2019 holiday season

"I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on," before confirming the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on any grand plans.

"We won't be doing any great big party," she added. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods."

