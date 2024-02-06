David Beckham 'in tears' as he shares family milestone with four children

David Beckham was feeling teary recently when the former footballer and father-of-four shared a milestone with their family at their country home in the Cotswolds.

The ex-England captain and husband of Victoria Beckham took to his Instagram to announce that their chickens at home had laid their first eggs.

David, 48, posted two photos to his Stories and wrote in the first caption: "OMG look close," before adding: "We have our first egg kids," followed by a crying-faced emoji, showing that he was feeling proud and emotional about the moment.

© Instagram David Beckham shared the moment with his four children and wife, Victoria

The former footballer then proceeded to 'tag' his wife's account in the photo, along with the accounts for Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, before adding the hashtag 'Harper Seven' for his daughter.

David then proudly shared another image to his Stories, showing off the second egg that his chickens had laid.

The family welcomed chickens to the ground of their country home at the end of last year and David often shares photos of him tending to his flock.

Back in January, he previously shared he was "gutted" that the garden had faced damage as a result of Storm Henk, but David assured fans: "Could have been worse," before adding a snap of him in the chicken coop.

The Beckhams spend a lot of time at their bolthole in the Cotswolds when they're not residing in the city.

© Instagram David Beckham shared a photo of the eggs in his chicken coop

Their £12 million Grade-II listed home in the country is a stunning farmhouse on vast amounts of land, affording them plenty of privacy and outdoor space to enjoy the English countryside.

There's no wonder why David and Victoria like to spend a lot of time there when they're not busy working in London.

WATCH: David Beckham takes cold water dip in plunge pool at Cotswolds home

The home has many incredible amenities on the grounds including a football pitch, for David and Romeo to polish off their skills, a plunge pool, an Estonian-style sauna and a safari-style tent in the garden for outdoor cooking and alfresco dining.

MORE: David Beckham poses topless in new self-care video – and wife Victoria has the cheekiest response

MORE: Celeb couples who lived apart: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker, Victoria & David Beckham, more

David and Victoria have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond and garden.

© Jeff Spicer David Beckham

Meanwhile, when the family are in the capital, they live at their gorgeous £31 million townhouse in West London.

The home boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym and even separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn lived before he moved to America with his wife Nicola Peltz.